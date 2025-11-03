4 Things I Am Doing To Prevent Burnout

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVM chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With only three weeks left until Thanksgiving Break and 5 weeks left until Winter Break, it is safe to say I am ready to be done. But, if I’m being honest, I checked out about a month ago. However, I still actually have to make it to the end, so here are a few things I am doing to make sure I get there in one piece.

Having Fun and Being Social

It has reached the time of year where it is a lot easier to lock yourself away studying or sleeping than doing anything fun, but keeping those fun social activities as a part of your routine is a game changer. It can be as simple as getting coffee with a friend before class or as much as going out, but having at least one thing everyday really helps combat burnout and seasonal blues.

Reconnecting with Hobbies

This doesn’t mean starting to binge watch a new show. This means I am going to get back in touch with more creative hobbies. For me, it’s reading and crocheting. I think these are really great at combatting burnout because they give me a sense of accomplishment. Finishing a book or crochet project always feels good, so a goal of mine is to get back doing this instead of just rotting away and watching TV to pass the time.

Dedicating Time to Homework

Doing this may seem like it defeats the purpose of fighting burnout, but setting aside a specific block of time to work everyday helps you feel better about doing things for yourself. I am on a journey to stop saying the word “should.” For example, “I should be doing this instead of that.” Setting a goal for an amount of time I want to work each day is very helpful to get me to stop saying “should.” My goal is two hours, but it can be whatever you need it to be.

Taking Off Pressure

At this point in the semester, my final grades start to consume me. I calculate everything in a grade calculator, and try to figure out what I have to get on all my remaining assignments to get the grade I want. However, I have to remind myself that worrying never actually helps me achieve my goal. I put a lot of pressure on myself to have perfect grades, but life is hard so giving myself credit for what happens outside of school helps.

Of course, classes and exams are important, but not taking care of yourself makes it a lot harder to do your best. Ultimately, your wellbeing is the most important, so make yourself a priority!