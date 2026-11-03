Things that Help me Fight The Winter Blues

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Foliage on the lawn, a chilly breeze, and frat guys still white-knuckling their 5-inch inseam shorts and flip-flops; it’s fall! For some, this is a great break from the hot, humid weather C-Ville gets, but for others, it’s a scary tumble into winter (I’m one of them).

Ever since I can remember, winter has made me feel like my light’s been dimmed, and it’s not until the first 70-degree day that it clicks: I’ve been in a rut. I’ve had to get creative with how I combat it, and I think I have some goodies up my sleeve. And no, it’s not the whole “depression can’t hit a moving target” BS (totally not BS, though, exercise is a great way to get some endorphins in your system!!). I used to row, although I wasn’t built for it, and I was probably at my lowest. So, if you were curious, yes, you can be depressed and row a boat.

All jokes aside, it’s all about what makes you feel your best. These are just a few small, odd things that have, for some reason, worked for me.

Hack 1: Listening to ridiculous music

Your music affects your mood!!! Especially if you’re like me and you always have your headphones on, it’s no surprise that it can have such a great effect on you. When I say to listen to ridiculous music, I don’t mean your fun summer playlist; I’m talking about songs that would get you yelled at if you put on aux. There’s something about listening to the Shrek the Musical track list that really brings you out of it.

Hack 2: Cry

I’m a MASSIVE fan of crying. In fact, if you have seen me around on grounds, I would say 10% of the time I am crying in public. I used to be anti-crying believe it or not. I truly don’t know what I thought I was gaining from suppressing my emotions. Nobody was going to come around the corner with a bunch of balloons saying “Yay, fabulous job on not crying, that would’ve been weird!” I used to be a believer of the phrase “crying isn’t going to solve anything,” and I couldn’t disagree more now.

Does a hot chocolate on a snowy day fix the icy driveway? Nope, but it makes you feel better about it.

Hack 3: Affirmations out loud

I’m getting really woo-woo now, but hear me out. I’m sure the usual looking in the mirror and saying “I’m beautiful, I’m kind, and I’m strong” works wonders, but my form of affirmations is a bit rougher. What I do is jolt up, shake around to get my blood flowing, and start blurting comforting phrases. Think things like “we’ll cook,” “this will pass,” or a little bit of false hope action: “after this assignment I don’t have to do anything!” Your words hold weight, but be sure not to be throwing around 50-lb dumbbells worth of insults to yourself. Sometimes you need to have a bit of millennial optimism. Pull a Hannah Horvath from Girls, “All adventurous women do”.

Hack 4: fall/winter-maxing

It’s hard to be down in the dumps when my room smells like apples! Fully enthralling yourself in the fall/winter spirit really helps. I think with the association of childhood nostalgia for these seasons, it’s a great hack to help you realize it’s still 2012 outside (ignore the fact it’s 70 degrees in October). Especially if you grew up celebrating Christmas or Halloween, go ham with decorating, giving out candy, and being kind!

hack 5: Throwing my phone

Most of the time, I find myself doomscrolling way more when it’s colder out. That being said, it’s hard to scroll on your phone… when it’s flying in the air. HERE ME OUT, I don’t mean punting that thing, but a slight toss away from you on a soft pillow or a comfortable bed. Bonus points if you make a disgruntled noise to break the rhythm of scrolling. Something about the physical jolt and distance from my phone helps me get out of my bubble and do something else.

Tiffany Meh / Spoon

Godspeed, my sad soldiers

Yesterday morning it was already 32 degrees out, so I’m for sure locking in now. Take care of yourself, and if you don’t see it benefiting you, get professional help! You are not alone; you didn’t make it this far just to make it this far!