I Journal Everyday: Here Are Some of My Favorite Prompts

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am an avid journaler. Most mornings, one of the first things I do upon waking up is pull out my journal labeled “emotional outlet and thoughts.” I write a few free-flowing pages, not letting my pen stop for more than a few seconds at a time. During the day, if I’m feeling stuck or overwhelmed, I pull out my journal and work through what’s on my mind. And, each night, I write a few pages as well, reflecting on my day and my energy.

Sometimes I’m able to journal without any guidance, just writing down whatever comes to mind. Other times, I need the aid of journaling prompts to guide me through it. Today, I’m going to share some of my favorite journaling prompts. These prompts are excellent for finding clarity and direction in your life.

If you want more inspiration, I highly recommend browsing Pinterest for journaling prompts and practices, as that is one of my favorite sources.

Morning Journal Prompts

Morning journal prompts are meant to set a mood, intention, and energy for the day. I believe the most important thing about this is to have a prompt focused on gratitude. Practicing gratitude in the morning is such a fantastic way to establish a positive mindset early in the day.

How does my heart feel right now? How does my body feel?

What are three things I want to feel today? What can I do to support feeling this way?

What am I grateful for right now and why?

What are the best ways to align with my highest potential today?

Who do I want to be for myself and others today?

What are three things I want to get done today?

How can I find joy today?

Nighttime journal prompts

Nighttime journal prompts are a great way to reflect on the day—what went well, what you’re grateful for, and what you want to carry into tomorrow. They’re also fantastic for putting your worries down on paper to gain some peace before you sleep.

What made me smile today and why?

What am I proud of today?

How were my thoughts and my energy today?

Who and what am I grateful for today?

What did I find challenging today? How can I make this area easier to work with in the future?

What have I done today to nourish my body?

What drained my energy today? What gave me energy?

How did I show kindness today

Weekly reflection Journal prompts

I love weekly and monthly reflection prompts as a way to evaluate what areas of my life are going well and what might need some work. They’re typically done at the transition between months/weeks, and they help provide clarity for both the past and upcoming month/week.

What is one thing I want to do differently this week?

What am I proud of from last week?

What are my three priorities for this week?

Are there any new habits or routines I want to try this week?

What is one way I can take care of myself this week?

Who do I want to surround myself with this week?

What deserves more of my time this week? What deserves less of my time?

Monthly reflection journal prompts

What were my biggest wins this month?

What areas of my life need more attention?

What worked well this past month (habits, routines, behaviors, beliefs, people)? What needs reevaluation?

Who made me feel good this past month? How can I spend more time around them?

What were the highlights of this past month?

What are my top two or three goals for this month?

Did I follow through on my goals from last month?

How have I grown this past month (spiritually, emotionally, or physically)?

I hope that you have found some prompts that will work for you. Take whatever draws your eye, and, of course, happy journaling!