The UVA Group Fitness Membership: Is It Worth It?

The summer before my first year at UVA, I started attending yoga classes at a studio in my hometown. I knew I enjoyed working out, and I found it easier to work out in a structured class led by an instructor instead of navigating the intimidating equipment at a gym on my own. I was concerned about keeping up my habit of regularly attending yoga classes when I left for college, so when I found out that the Aquatic and Fitness Center hosted a variety of workout classes every week, including yoga, I immediately signed up for a few trial classes during the first Free Week of the fall semester. I found the classes to be fun and well-taught, so by the end of the week I started to make my first of several twenty-five-dollar monthly payments to UVA Rec. If you are wondering if you should start attending the group fitness classes, here are some of my favorite classes that I think are worth giving a try during the next Free Week!

Yoga

There are three types of yoga classes I regularly take at the AFC, which are Vinyasa Flow, Yoga Vin to Yin, and Yoga Sculpt.

Vinyasa Flow matches your breath with each movement you make as you progress through a traditional yoga flow. The class also involves some light core work as you hold a few challenging poses for longer intervals. The combination of strength training, breath work, and stretching leave me feeling refreshed after the class.

Yoga Vin to Yin is an excellent class to attend after a long day. The class is structured in two parts: thirty minutes of Vinyasa yoga followed by thirty minutes of Yin yoga, where you hold restorative deep stretches for a few minutes at a time. The class allows you to ground yourself within your body and tune into your breath. I always feel like I am in a relaxed and meditative state during the class.

Yoga Sculpt is a forty-five minute strength training class that combines a traditional yoga flow with additional exercises for your core, arms, and legs. This class is a great option if you enjoy pilates or if you want more intensity in your yoga routine.

While I attend the same yoga classes every week, they do not become boring or redundant because they are taught by different instructors, each of whom has their own teaching style and routine. Plus, each instructor changes up the routines every week so you are not doing the same thing over and over.

barre

Barre is another wonderful option if you want a good workout class with low-impact and high-intensity movements. You do a variety of exercises in a barre class, such as weightlifting, core work on a mat, and ballet-inspired exercises at the ballet barre. The instructors have energizing music bumping as you match your movements to the beat, making it a rhythmic and rewarding experience.

zumba

Zumba is my favorite way to get some cardio into my workout routine. While you’re in a Zumba class, you will forget that you are even working out because you become captivated by the fun dance movements and party music. If you like Bad Bunny, Charli XCX, or Lady Gaga, you should totally try a Zumba class. I love Zumba because it gives me a chance to let loose and dance the stress away during the day, and I always leave the class smiling!

Things to consider

The majority of the UVA fitness classes take place at the AFC, with some classes being available at the North Grounds Recreation Center and a few being available virtually. As a first year at UVA, the AFC is a convenient place to work out because it is walking distance from my dorm. I have heard from upperclassmen that parking at the AFC can be a nightmare, especially since Memorial Gymnasium is undergoing renovations. If you live far away from the AFC and need a car to get there, you may want to consider that while looking at the membership. If you want to give a class a try, an individual class costs seven dollars, or you could wait until the next Free Week comes around (remember to register early and arrive to the class early because they can be packed). Compared to other gym memberships and workout classes, the UVA Group Fitness pass is reasonably priced at twenty-five dollars a month. Once you are subscribed, you can take an unlimited number of classes. I generally take four classes per week, which events out to me paying a $1.50 per class. Of course, if you are trying to save money and don’t want to pay for the pass, there are alternative ways to get a workout class experience for free. The Contemplative Sciences Center offers free weekly yoga classes, and this semester they began offering free T’ai Chi classes every Friday. You can also follow along to workout routine videos on YouTube from the comfort of your own bedroom.