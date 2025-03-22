Is Hot Yoga Worth It? My Review of Hot Yoga Charlottesville

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re TikTok feed is anything like mine, it’s been filled with influencers trying hot yoga classes in studios such as CorePower Yoga. The Her Campus at UVA girls recently tried a hot yoga class themselves with Hot Yoga Charlottesville, a local studio. Wondering if hot yoga is for you? Let me give you my honest review.

my Hot yoga experience

For our class, we took a heated vinyasa class. Vinyasa is a yoga style that focuses on breath-synchronized movement throughout the practice. Many vinyasa-style classes are heated between 80-95 degrees Fahrenheit, so it gets quite toasty! If you tend to sweat, a towel is absolutely necessary! I was covered in sweat and using a towel prevented me from slipping on my mat during poses. I found that the heat allowed me to stretch deeper into poses. In addition, unlike other yoga classes I have taken, the heated aspect of this class helped me to stay focused and present in my practice. The class ended with shavasana or corpse pose and the pose felt even more rewarding after a challenging workout. If you have struggled with enjoying slower yin classes, I recommend trying a hot yoga class which is the perfect blend of exercise and mindfulness.

the studio

The Hot Yoga Charlottesville studio was beautiful and quite large. They had cubbies at the front for our shoes as well as locker room facilities for valuables. The practice room was spacious and had mirrors, making it easier to correct posture during poses. Students can also keep their mats at the studio, which saves students the hassle of lugging a mat around. The studio had everything you could need including blocks, which made poses more accessible. Our instructor did a great job of providing modifications and cued a basic flow while still adding creative elements that encouraged us to try something new.

Class offerings

Hot Yoga Charlottesville offers a variety of class types. The yoga types they offer are offer heated vinyasa/power, Bikram-method, and yin. They also provide heated pilates and HIIT classes if you want something different. You don’t have to stick to just one type of class and combining heated yoga or pilates with slower yin classes throughout the week builds a sustainable and restorative practice. If taking a heated class, it is super important to drink lots of water beforehand. I recommend at least 2-3 water bottles before and after the class so that you stay hydrated.

Promotions/packages

If you’ve done any research on boutique fitness studios, then you know they can get pricy quickly. Luckily, Hot Yoga Charlottesville has new student introductory deals. Right now, they offer two weeks of unlimited classes for $39. After that deal, they offer a 3 month unlimited pass for $389 ($129/month) and $149/month unlimited pass with no commitment. There is also a 10% student discount off regular priced packages so make sure to mention that you are a student before purchasing.

Is Hot yoga worth it?

In my opinion, hot yoga is a more affordable option for someone who still wants to take boutique fitness classes. Hot yoga especially at many local studios is significantly less expensive than other fitness classes such as Solidcore or reformers pilates. Hot yoga is a great way to try a low-impact workout without paying an insane price. In addition, yoga promotes mindfulness and the heat increases blood flow. You can always go to a local gym for much cheaper and get a great workout, but I recommend hot yoga if you have the money to spare.