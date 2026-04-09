Does Finals Week Make You Feel Like You Are Being Chased by a Lion? Here Are Some Tips To Fight That

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am a top-tier ACS: Anxious College Student. I wish I could be the type of person who has a que-sera-whatever-happens-is-meant-to-be type of attitude, but alas, we can’t always get what we want.

Once I had two finals in a day: Cognitive Neuroscience in the morning and Physics in the evening, and it made me so anxious that I had to leave in the middle of my timed exam because I was about to throw up. I didn’t, though, which is very #girlboss of me. I have been an anxious person ever since I can remember. The tight chest, difficulty breathing, and sense of impending doom were things that took me a very long time to adapt to. But one thing about me, I’m scrappy. Do I feel like the world is about to crumble under my feet? Yes. Am I going to finish this test regardless? Yes. Now, of course, this is not professional help; in fact, I’m probably the last person you should reach for that kind of thing. This is more of a friend-to-friend advice that helps you get by when you need to lock in.

Sour Candy

This one is a bit basic, but it really does work, and it’s become a part of my own study rotation. The sourness immediately distracts from the impending doom. I don’t know the science, and I don’t really care how it works. My big one is the sour airhead strips, for sure. I will warn you that your tolerance will increase exponentially, especially if you do this as often as I do. Whatever, eating lemon could be your new party trick!

Kate Zizmor / Spoon

Cry

Just got into crying, big fan. I used to be the type to tough it out until I realized, I don’t have to! With the rush of endorphins, you’re bound to feel better soon. I’ve even indulged in a cheeky public cry (check out my article “places I’ve crashed out at on ground” plug plug), which I don’t recommend, because the endorphins are quickly chased off by embarrassment. Sometimes you have to take a second from your computer, cry a little, then lock back in.

Frozen Veggie bag to the chest

Ok, for this one, I have zero clue how it works; it just does.

Step 1. Get frozen thing from freezer.

Step 2. Put a frozen thing on your chest. Once you get over the frozen block on your chest, it feels like your chest muscles have fully relaxed.

Scream a little

This one is obviously reserved for when you’re in your own home. When I say scream, I mean more of a forceful groan. Again, I do not know why it works; it just does. I do feel like a Victorian child haunting the halls of my own home, but it’s an alright bargain to not feel like I’m going to fail out of college, live in a hole under a bridge, and tell oncoming travelers a riddle for a couple of bucks.

blasting pop music

I saw a video where someone said that whenever they’re scared, they listen to Call Me Maybe by Carly Rae Jepsen, because there’s no way something scary would happen while listening to it. I’ve applied the same logic to my anxiety, and it’s done wonders. I can’t be upset if Shake It by Metro Station is playing in my ears. When I’m panicking and listening to such an upbeat song, I see myself from a third-person perspective and realize I look ridiculous as hell. It really takes you out of the moment and lets you reason that maybe it’s never that deep.

good luck

In all seriousness, make sure to get professional help if you need it. Believe it or not, sour candy and screaming sometimes do not solve anxiety. Hopefully, these tricks make finals season a little more bearable!