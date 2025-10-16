Rating Places I’ve Crashed Out at on Grounds

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Here me out

Listen, I know crashing out or crying in public is crazy work, but sometimes a girl needs to let it out.

As someone who used to pride themselves in not crying and “toughing it out” until an annual breaking point, letting myself cry has been a much needed change.

The goal of this article isn’t to have a “woe is me” moment, in fact I’m the happiest I’ve been in a while thanks to amazing friends, family, and no longer taking organic chemistry.

That being said it’s easy to be frustrated when not every moment of college life is fabulous and fun, sometimes it’s crying in public because you’re home sick or just tired. The point is, you’re not alone if you’re going through a rough time, it’s just important to remember it’s just one moment not forever. Because I’ve been able to realize that rough moments don’t define my entire life, I can look back and laugh at the inconvenient locations I’ve happened to crash out at.

So please, enjoy this rating of locations I’ve crashed out in, and maybe keep it in mind for later if you’re feeling a little misty-eyed.

random bench on rugby road: 7/10

Honestly, this location wasn’t as bad as you would think! Is it a busy road where everyone looks fabulous in their going out clothes, yes. BUT because most people are trying to head to a function, nobody is really registering that you’re crashing out. Also, because of the neighboring frat parties, there’s usually some great tunes in the background to make you feel like you’re in a coming-of-age movie. The likelihood of seeing someone you know, or worse, someone you have class with and vaguely know is very high, so that’s not great. I also may be biased, though, because I had a fabulous friend with me, which was a bonus.

Unsplash

Newcomb PAC: 8/10

This is probably the best place I’ve crashed out publicly, which I did not expect. Despite being a busy area, most people are locked in on studying or on their way to Chick-Fil-A, so nobody is really paying attention to you. That being said, it’s a place where it’s easy to see people you know so maybe avoid a full sob. A plus is you can go grab a scoop from the Ben and Jerry’s once you feel a bit better. Generally a good place to freak tf out.

One of the Clark Classrooms: 3/10

I don’t know what they put in the air during finals season, but it makes me feel like I’m being chased by a lion. Let’s just say I was unpleasantly surprised by an exam, and I had a minor crash-out. It also doesn’t help that there’s a ton of chairs in the way, so even if you wanted to have a moment to collect yourself in the hall, you would have to pass by 10 people before you could make it to the aisle.

Yeah, no, don’t recommend.

Piano room in Student Health and Wellness: 4/10

Yeah, this one takes me back straight back to finals season… self-explanatory unfortunately.

Classmate Addition: Spanish Class 2/10

One of my lab mates bestowed upon me one of her crash-out spots to include in this article, thanks girl!

She described it as “not great,” getting a funny look from the professor, and having to leave early to collect herself, making this a 2/10. I’ve never related so deeply about something.

conclusion

Hopefully, my not-so-great moments make you feel less alone in your own crash-outs. College is about new experiences, and that includes the growing pains of becoming a young adult.

Just like how all the good moments pass, the bad moments will pass as well. Good luck this midterm season, make sure to take care of yourself, and I’d love to hear about some of y’all’s crash-out spots!