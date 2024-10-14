The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Sign up for grocery store rewards and look for student discounts

I am an absolute fiend for my Harris Teeter’s rewards savings. It is amazing how much you can save by signing up for a grocery rewards card – which also comes at no expense to you! As a college student, saving money is a big priority and this is such a simple way to improve your financial responsibility. In addition, see if where you’re shopping offers a student discount.

Plan out meals & go in with a plan

Grocery shopping is an important and massive battle when it comes to cooking as a college student. It is so critical to go into the store with a list. Trader Joe’s is a war zone when it comes to appealing fall treats and cute packaging, a minefield of non-essential items that will rack up your grocery bill. Now don’t get me wrong, I am a proponent of a sweet treat (there is actively cookie dough in my freezer right now), but it is critical to avoid impulse buying by creating a plan for grocery shopping. Before I set out to gather supplies for the week, I like to write down what I plan on having for meals that week and what I will need. I then take inventory of what is already available to me, particularly when it comes to common spices that might be forgotten in the cabinet. Using this information I construct my list, which acts as my North Star to guide me through the darkness of the grocery store aisles. To avoid food waste and hurting your wallet, it makes a huge difference to create a grocery list.

repeat ingredients

Cooking for just one person can be difficult in a sea of recipes that tend to have a four-person serving size. The size of items at the grocery store often reflects that as well, particularly with produce that tends to go bad quickly. I have found that for purchasing meats and fish in smaller quantities, Trader Joe’s is more single-person friendly than other grocery stores. But when you need to use items quickly, it is important that you work towards making dishes that are different whether in taste, texture, or cuisine (because who wants to eat the same thing every day) but incorporate the same ingredients to avoid wasting precious produce. When trying to find similar meals I like to just look up “recipes that use [insert food item]”, however, I have started using ChatGPT as a tool to make effective use of my grocery items. Providing AI with the produce I need to use has been useful in finding quick ideas that can lead to finding better, more specific recipes online.

Frozen Fruits & Veggies

It is really important to have balanced meals in your life. Getting scurvy in a college town is not an ideal fate for anyone. When I am feeling lazy or if the meal I want does not actively incorporate vegetables, I am a huge proponent of microwaving some frozen broccoli. It lasts forever, is an easy way to get in veggies, and honestly tastes good. The same goes for frozen fruit, although I do find the idea of a microwaved mango a bit off-putting, so I tend to stick with making smoothies. Keeping frozen fruits and vegetables in the freezer is such an easy way to ensure that I am getting into different food groups, and I recommend that you try it too!

Eat what you like

This one may seem silly or convoluted, but sometimes we need a reminder that our diets and what we enjoy are not going to change overnight. If something isn’t broken, it may not need fixing. It is so essential that you are nourishing your body, providing it with the fuel necessary to be engaged, have fun, and excel in college. Choosing to eat a salad every day when you have previously not super enjoyed it (as is true in my case) is not a recipe for success. One of the most fulfilling parts of cooking for myself is getting to create meals that I enjoy. Going back to the dishes that are easy and satisfying will ensure that you are consistent with meals and not left disappointed.

However… don’t be afraid to try new things!

Personally, I try to implement a new recipe at least once a week to improve my skills and challenge myself. I love finding new recipes on Instagram reels (my feed is now highly curated to provide me with mouth-watering food content) and following chefs and influencers as a source of inspiration for what my next meal might be. I normally try to branch off with recipes that use ingredients I already know I like (I am not THAT adventurous), but it is always a fun time when I take a leap of faith and try something totally new. It might not always go to plan and that’s okay; sometimes even the classics just don’t hit right. The most important part about cooking for yourself is finding the joy in it (and making something delicious of course!). And if all else fails, there is always a box of Mac and Cheese to provide some sustenance. However, I would recommend adding some kind of leftover protein or frozen vegetables to the dinner lineup.