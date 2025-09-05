Back to School at UVA: Your Guide to Student Health

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the nuisances of being a college student is learning how to handle being sick by yourself.

During my first year, I spent many days laying in bed, eating food brought to me by my roommate or Insta-carted to me by my mom a few hours away.

However, I did not need to suffer in the way I did during my first year. During my second year, I moved to Gaston House on Brandon Avenue, which is right across from UVA’s Student Health and Wellness (SHW) building! This seriously changed my experience whenever I’ve gotten sick or needed medical assistance.

2025 is the third year in a row that UVA’s Student Health has been ranked first in the Princeton Review.

If you are a student at UVA and you haven’t considered going to SHW, start going! You can receive care for sicknesses, injuries, and allergies. UVA also prioritizes mental health care; you can get help from the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) Center. There is also a pharmacy on the first floor where your prescriptions can be sent, or you can purchase over-the-counter medicine!

I just started my third year, and I have been to Student Health more times already than I did my entire first year – that is how transformative going to Student Health during my second year was. It genuinely is a valuable resource, and I encourage all UVA students to take advantage of this gem on Grounds.