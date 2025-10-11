Activities and Products to Help You Destress this Fall

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UVA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It is very easy to forget about self-care and rejuvenating your energy while trying to balance college classes, extracurriculars, internships, jobs, and everything that comes with being an adult.

Now that the hectic start of the semester has passed, it is the perfect time for some fall activities that will replenish your love for the college experience!

Outdoor Activities

Go on a Hike or a Walk

We are lucky that UVA is in the mountains! There are so many trails in Charlottesville that are perfect for a hike. You can take pictures of the fall colors, have a picnic, and clear your mind! One place to do this is Shenandoah National Park if you have a car!

Explore an Orchard

At Carter Mountain and Chiles Peach Orchard, you can pick apples, pumpkins, and flowers perfect for baking and fall decorations!

Visit a Winery (21+ only)

Another advantage we have as Hoos in the mountains is the beautiful wineries! While this could be a bit more expensive than the other options, if you are 21 or older, grab your friends and go wine tasting!

Go Stargazing

This is such a calming activity to do with your roommates or even on your own! It will get you out of your dorm/apartment and allow you to appreciate the beautiful sky. Plus, this is absolutely free!

At Home

Baking

Try making some fall-inspired cookies or breads! Pumpkin, cinnamon, nutmeg, apples, and even pears are the perfect ingredients for the season.

Cooking

Want a warm home-cooked meal? Try making various soups! You can include any ingredients in the soup that you would like, making this very versatile for any food restrictions.

Apple cider is a cozy fall beverage to drink while curled up watching a movie or getting ahead on your coursework!

Halloween/Scary Movie Night

Gather your fuzzy blankets and favorite snacks for a movie night! Ask your roommates and friends to watch with you and distract your mind from your scary homework.

Painting or Carving Pumpkins

Do you want some cute Halloween decor? Find some pumpkins at the grocery store (or better yet, Carter Mountain!) to create a fun, and slightly messy, craft night with your friends!

Have a Potluck

Hungry this autumn? Get together and share your favorite dishes, snacks, and treats! You don’t even have to cook if you don’t want to. Any effort you are willing to make to grab your favorites will be well received with food-loving college students!

Productivity

Have a Cleaning Day to Reset

It is very easy to fall into the trap of letting your space get messy and dirty while juggling so much in your life. Listen to your favorite playlist while organizing, sanitizing, and straightening up your space. This will help tremendously when you are ready to get back to your studies!

Rearrange

Sick of the same setup? Try rearranging your room or apartment for a fresh, new look! This is especially helpful if you’ve been stuck in an unmotivated state lately.

Organize Your Closet

Fall is the perfect time to reset your wardrobe! Pack away those summer pieces and make room for your warmer clothes. Help yourself by saving as much time as you can for those busy and tired early mornings.

Cozy fall products

Blankets

The perfect fuzzy blanket to cuddle up with at night or while you do your homework will make all the difference when it starts getting cold. You can find fairly cheap ones pretty much anywhere, or you can even find some fabric of your own at a craft store and make a tie-blanket as a fun craft!

Soft Light or Fairy Lights

Do harsh lights make you anxious? Try finding soft light bulbs or lamps that will make your space calm and cozy. Overstimulation is real and distracting!

Candles

There are so many fall themed scents, whether you like pumpkin spice, cinnamon, or apple. They don’t have to be a fancy brand! Dollar Tree has some for cheap!

Body Scrub

Target has some really nice body scrubs for the season! My favorite brand is Tree Hut.

Body Sprays/Perfumes

Similar to candles, body sprays that you enjoy can help you feel more in touch with fall and yourself, and help you destress!