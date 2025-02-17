Why I Think Every Girl Should Have A Nutritionist

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at USF chapter.

I’ve been to my fair share of nutritionists. Thanks to past struggles with mental health, I’ve worked with a bunch of health professionals to build not just better eating habits but also a healthier mindset around food.

And let’s be honest — most of us have had moments of insecurity about our bodies or what we eat. If that’s you, trust me, you are so not alone. Eating struggles are super common among young women, and there are a million reasons why. Social media, stress, the pressure to look a certain way — sound familiar?

Now, obviously, not every girl can (or wants to) see a nutritionist. I mean, we know the basics: eat your veggies, move your body, and drink water. So why even bother?

Because a nutritionist looks at you specifically. Not some idealized version of yourself who wakes up at 6 a.m. to make an acai bowl before yoga, but you — the one balancing classes, late-night cravings, and random Taco Bell runs. They help set realistic, sustainable goals tailored to your actual life.

And here’s the thing — you don’t need a health scare or an addiction to fast food to see one. A nutritionist isn’t just for fixing problems; they can be preventative too.

Right now, I see a nutritionist through the USF Health and Wellness Center, and the best part? It’s completely free (shoutout to my tuition fees for covering something useful). I meet with her every few weeks, and she gives me simple, personalized advice that’s actually doable. No extreme dieting, no unrealistic meal plans, just small, manageable tweaks that make a difference.

It’s also way less effort than you’d think. I don’t obsess over it; I just keep her advice in mind (spoiler: eat more fruits and veggies than you think you need!) and jot down what I eat in my Notes app to stay accountable. That’s it.

I know conversations around food and “dieting” can feel overwhelming. But this isn’t about a total life overhaul or never eating Chick-fil-A again (because, let’s be real, that’s not happening). Think of it as a free little roadmap to help you feel better overall.

And listen — you don’t have to see a nutritionist. Ever. But if you don’t take this as a sign to at least consider it, maybe let it be a reminder to check in with yourself, be mindful of your choices, and prioritize feeling good in your own skin.

Whatever you decide, I’m rooting for you.