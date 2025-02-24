Things That Actually Help Me Live With Generalized Anxiety Disorder

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Ever since I was little, I’ve fought a constant battle with my anxiety. When you read this, you might think, Well, everyone worries sometimes. It’s really not that big of a deal. This can be true. Some amount of worry is normal. We’ve evolved to have a distress signal in our brains to protect us from danger. However, a 24/7 distress signal is far from normal. The human body is not supposed to be in fight or flight all the time. I learned this after a sort of “breaking point” in my high school years. My intense, near-constant anxiety had caused me to go through a week-long period of derealization. According to WebMD, derealization is “a mental state where you feel detached from your surroundings. This definition is true to my experience. I lived through a week in which I did not feel real. Everything seemed sort of fuzzy, and my limbs felt like they were moving on autopilot. It felt like how life feels in dreams. After this episode of mine, I sought help from a therapist. She really helped me find coping skills that worked in the context of my life.

In this article, I’d like to share a few things that worked for me. Everyone is different, so what helps me may not work for you, and that’s okay! Here are five things that actually help me live my life with Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

Affirmations When I first read about affirmations, I thought the concept was stupid. How was reading something multiple times going to help me change my thoughts? Despite my doubt, I tried it. I wrote down positive sayings such as “My thoughts do not control me” and “I am safe” and read them a couple of times a day. Over time, I started to subconsciously fight negative thoughts with my own affirmations. Ruminating on something that happened a month ago? “The past is behind me, look to the future.” Doubting everything about myself? “I am strong and likable.” I made affirmation widgets on my phone and even bought this “Vienna” (by Billy Joel of course) tapestry for my room. Reading these positive affirmations has really improved my outlook on life. ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) For those who don’t know, ASMR is a phenomenon in which relaxation is triggered by soft sounds and visuals. Many videos of this nature are on YouTube, produced by self-proclaimed “ASMRtists.” I know this one definitely isn’t for everybody, but I love to put on my headphones and listen to some nice sounds for an hour. ASMR distracts me from any bad thoughts I’m having at the time and takes me somewhere else. I can close my eyes, and really become in tune with my sense of hearing. Not to mention that it’s super relaxing and helps me fall asleep (which can sometimes be difficult with anxiety). Sunlight This recommendation has irritated me before. It was all I ever heard from my mother for years. She would say, “You just need to go outside and run, after that you won’t worry as much.” Tried that. Not sustainable for me. But here, I’m not really talking about running. That can help, but it is often overwhelming for non-athletic people like me. A walk works just as well, or honestly just sitting in a sunlit area. Having breakfast on my patio for a week drastically improved my mood, and lessened my worries a bit. I think it’s some sort of science thing, that sunlight can make you happier. Laughing with friends There is simply nothing better than crying from laughter with friends. In those moments, you sort of forget that anything else is going on in your life. When your stomach hurts from laughing, that’s all there is. There is just joy, and good, and being with the people you love. Plan something with your friends. You will be reminded of why you love them so much. Medication Obviously, please consult with a doctor/psychiatrist before taking any medications. I did, and they gave me the medication they felt was best for me. And let me tell you, my life is so much better now. I genuinely feel so much lighter. Please do not let anyone scare you away from medication. There are so many horror stories about the side effects and things like that, but there are just as many good experiences. Take mine for example: I don’t regret taking medication for my mental illness. It does not make me less capable. If anything, it puts me on a level playing field with everyone else. If you feel that you need this kind of help, please do not hesitate to seek it out.

And that’s it: A short list of things that make me feel less anxious. I hope that this has been some help to you, whether it be for yourself or just something to recommend to a friend.