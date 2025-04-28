The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UPRM chapter.

Dear Fellow Runner,

Yes, I already called you a runner—because no matter what pace you run, or how far you go, you are still a runner. Has it been a little difficult? Have there been some struggles? No worries—we’ve all been there. I’m currently going through it too. But the most important thing to do is what you always do when starting something new: sit down with yourself, learn things little by little, and take baby steps. Start getting to know yourself, especially in this beautiful world of movement. Take things one step at a time, and slow it down—because this is meant to be fun. This is for your enjoyment, your body, and your journey.

Consider starting a basic, simple 5K running plan that uses intervals. If you’re new to running, try a walk-jog method three times a week. In Week 1, alternate 1 minute of jogging with 2 minutes of walking for 20 minutes. Each week, gradually increase your jogging time and reduce walking. By Week 4, you’ll be jogging for 3 minutes at a time. By Week 6, up to 5 minutes. In Week 7, push to 8-minute jogs with short walk breaks. By Week 8, you’ll be ready to jog a full 30 minutes or complete your first 5K—no pressure on pace, just focus on finishing. Rest days are key, so always take at least one between runs. Keep it light, listen to your body, and enjoy the journey.

Don’t be afraid of food—food is fuel! Especially if you’re training for something big (whether it’s a 5K, 10K, half, or even a full marathon), you need to fuel properly and according to your training level. Of course, it’s recommended to avoid fueling yourself with junk, but hey—a sweet treat once in a while won’t hurt. Eating more is completely normal as your body works hard and adjusts to the new demand!

Let’s talk about emotional influence—because it’s so important. How are you mentally and emotionally on your training days? How you treat yourself after a run matters. Whether your run didn’t go as planned or your time wasn’t what you expected, just remember: progress isn’t linear. Not every run will be record-breaking. That’s why you need rest, nourishing food, and most importantly, a positive attitude toward yourself. Treat yourself with the love and care you need. Every run is a win. Start adopting that mindset, little by little.

You don’t need expensive gym clothing, but do consider getting good running shoes that feel comfortable for you.

And last but not least: your size doesn’t define you as a runner or determine how well you’ll run. That’s the beauty of sports and training—we are all unique, biologically and physiologically. And it’s what makes us even more beautiful and interesting as we discover what we’re truly capable of.

“You don’t have to go fast. You just have to go.” – Unknown

I wish you all the best—and who knows, maybe I’ll see you around campus running. Never forget: no matter the pace, you are a runner.