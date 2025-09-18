Sparking Joy: Finding Time for You in College

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you’re anything like me, you tend to slip into your schoolwork so deeply that you forget to take a moment to breathe. I know that my first two years of school, I took very little time for myself I woke up, went to class, did my homework, slept. Rinse and repeat. Now in my senior year, I’ve found a few key ways to stay on top of your schoolwork while still giving yourself the time to do things that you truly enjoy.

Don’t psych yourself out

Sometimes the biggest barrier between you and finding joy within something new is your own fears. Don’t worry so much about what others might think of you. Putting yourself out there and joining a student org is a great way to connect with likeminded peers and unwind after stressful days in class. With the amount of different clubs and organizations offered by the school, you’re bound to find something that speaks to you. Whether you’re into music, art, reading, sports, crocket, or Perry the Platypus, don’t be afraid find something that seems fun and give it a try. These meetings are low commitment and a great way to get out of your dorm room (and your shell).

Pick up a new hobby

Maybe you prefer a quiet night in your room, and that’s completely fine! Picking up something that you can do in your room or by yourself is a wonderful way to unwind at the end of a busy day. Learning a new skill also keeps your brain active but doesn’t add any stress. Try crocheting, drawing/painting, reading, or even picking up an instrument. All are great ways to prioritize yourself. No one is grading you on how well you knit a sweater!

Never Underestimate the power of the Reset

Whether you do it to combat the Sunday Scaries or you do it after a rough exam, giving yourself the time to create a fresh slate is vital to reminding your mind and body to relax. Change my sheets, wash them while doing an everything shower, full skin care routine, put away laundry and clean up your room, and then close it all off in a freshly made bed binge watching your favorite shows. Almost always you will wake up the next day renewed and ready to face my responsibilities the next day.

