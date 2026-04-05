My Top 5 Easter Dishes

Easter is my favorite holiday for food. I love eating a big meal with my family, the memories I make are amazing, and so is the food! There are many amazing Easter dishes you can make to celebrate, but here are my personal favorites.
- Potato Salad
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Potatoes are such an underrated vegetable. I love some pickle as well, so this dish is literally two of my favorite things, mixed! My mom and I make it together every year, and she always tells me to stop eating the pickles before we make the salad.
- Fruit Salad
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I love fruit, especially strawberries and mangos. So, a good fruit salad with strawberries, mangos, blueberries, grapes, and Greek yogurt is amazing. Since I was little, I’ve always loved fruit, and I can eat fruit salad until my stomach hurts.
- Deviled Eggs
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Deviled eggs are too tasty. I know we eat eggs all the time, but deviled eggs with mayo and mustard are so good. I don’t know why they’re so good, but there’s just something about them.
- Ham
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I’m not a big fan of pig, but I love the way my family makes ham. We slow-cook it for most of the day and make it with pineapple and cinnamon. The way it melts on your tongue is just amazing.
- Mashed Potatoes
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I already said I love potatoes, but mashed potatoes aren’t just an Easter food (they’re very popular at Thanksgiving). Mashed potatoes are a little too common, so they’re not my favorite for Easter, but I still love them. Especially when they have some clumps.
Honorable Mention: Candy!
What is Easter without its iconic chocolate? There are Cadbury eggs, Rodin eggs, and chocolate bunnies. Cadbury eggs are my personal favorite, and I love the ones with creme. I also love the Robin eggs, but only when they’re just chocolate — I like things simple. I’m not too big on chocolate bunnies because they’re just normal chocolate, but I love the bunnies’ whimsy.
Have a happy Easter, and enjoy all the food and candy you can!