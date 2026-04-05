My Top 5 Easter Dishes

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Easter is my favorite holiday for food. I love eating a big meal with my family, the memories I make are amazing, and so is the food! There are many amazing Easter dishes you can make to celebrate, but here are my personal favorites.

Potato Salad Potatoes are such an underrated vegetable. I love some pickle as well, so this dish is literally two of my favorite things, mixed! My mom and I make it together every year, and she always tells me to stop eating the pickles before we make the salad. Fruit Salad I love fruit, especially strawberries and mangos. So, a good fruit salad with strawberries, mangos, blueberries, grapes, and Greek yogurt is amazing. Since I was little, I’ve always loved fruit, and I can eat fruit salad until my stomach hurts. Original Illustration Designed in Canva for Her Campus Media Deviled Eggs Deviled eggs are too tasty. I know we eat eggs all the time, but deviled eggs with mayo and mustard are so good. I don’t know why they’re so good, but there’s just something about them. Ham I’m not a big fan of pig, but I love the way my family makes ham. We slow-cook it for most of the day and make it with pineapple and cinnamon. The way it melts on your tongue is just amazing. Mashed Potatoes I already said I love potatoes, but mashed potatoes aren’t just an Easter food (they’re very popular at Thanksgiving). Mashed potatoes are a little too common, so they’re not my favorite for Easter, but I still love them. Especially when they have some clumps.

Honorable Mention: Candy!

What is Easter without its iconic chocolate? There are Cadbury eggs, Rodin eggs, and chocolate bunnies. Cadbury eggs are my personal favorite, and I love the ones with creme. I also love the Robin eggs, but only when they’re just chocolate — I like things simple. I’m not too big on chocolate bunnies because they’re just normal chocolate, but I love the bunnies’ whimsy.

Have a happy Easter, and enjoy all the food and candy you can!