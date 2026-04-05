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Close up of girl hands coloring eggs for easter
Close up of girl hands coloring eggs for easter
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UNCO | Wellness > Health

My Top 5 Easter Dishes

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Julie Hesselgrave Student Contributor, University of Northern Colorado
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UNCO chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Easter is my favorite holiday for food. I love eating a big meal with my family, the memories I make are amazing, and so is the food! There are many amazing Easter dishes you can make to celebrate, but here are my personal favorites.

Potato Salad

Potatoes are such an underrated vegetable. I love some pickle as well, so this dish is literally two of my favorite things, mixed! My mom and I make it together every year, and she always tells me to stop eating the pickles before we make the salad.

Fruit Salad

I love fruit, especially strawberries and mangos. So, a good fruit salad with strawberries, mangos, blueberries, grapes, and Greek yogurt is amazing. Since I was little, I’ve always loved fruit, and I can eat fruit salad until my stomach hurts.

color fruit and citrus
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Deviled Eggs

Deviled eggs are too tasty. I know we eat eggs all the time, but deviled eggs with mayo and mustard are so good. I don’t know why they’re so good, but there’s just something about them.

Ham

I’m not a big fan of pig, but I love the way my family makes ham. We slow-cook it for most of the day and make it with pineapple and cinnamon. The way it melts on your tongue is just amazing.

Mashed Potatoes

I already said I love potatoes, but mashed potatoes aren’t just an Easter food (they’re very popular at Thanksgiving). Mashed potatoes are a little too common, so they’re not my favorite for Easter, but I still love them. Especially when they have some clumps.

Honorable Mention: Candy!

What is Easter without its iconic chocolate? There are Cadbury eggs, Rodin eggs, and chocolate bunnies. Cadbury eggs are my personal favorite, and I love the ones with creme. I also love the Robin eggs, but only when they’re just chocolate — I like things simple. I’m not too big on chocolate bunnies because they’re just normal chocolate, but I love the bunnies’ whimsy.

Have a happy Easter, and enjoy all the food and candy you can!

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Julie Hesselgrave

UNCO '29

Julie is a writer at Her Campus at the University of Northern Colorado chapter.
Outside of Her campus, Julie is a freshman at University of Northern Colorado. She is a criminal justice major, and she is minoring in sociology and media studies. She goes to most of the Criminal Justice Society meetings, but she is not a member.
In her free time, Julie likes to read. She is currently reading Sunrise on the Reaping and A Good Girl's Guide to Murder. Her favorite book series is The Hunger Games. Julie also likes to make jewelry; the only thing she does not make is rings. Julie is a good painter and actor. She has won many awards in both. Julie loves watching anime; her favorite animes are Frieren: Beyond Journey's End and Horimya. She can talk about the symbolism in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End all day. She is going to start Gachiakuta soon. Julie loves Avatar: The Last Airbender because of nostalgia; her favorite characters are the water tribe siblings, Sokka and Katara. Finally, Julie loves to go on walks with her emotional support cat, Jack. When Julie takes Jack for walks, Jack is in a stroller and is sometimes in a frog hoodie to keep him warm in the cold.