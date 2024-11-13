The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

“Why the Potato Is the Best Vegetable” might seem like an odd title that may leave you wondering, how does one think of such an idea? To answer your question, it all happened on a Wednesday morning as I was eating breakfast at Market Square (TCU’s dining hall) with my friend (shout-out to Marysol), and I thought, wow, these potatoes are so good. I love potatoes. The idea of loving potatoes seemed odd initially because potatoes seem boring, but they are just underrated.

With that thought, I took up the task of finding out more about potatoes, and I learned about their many uses. They are not only a food source, but they can be used to solve daily life problems; not many vegetables can say the same. Here are three reasons why potatoes are the best vegetable:

1. Potato’sVersatility

If you think about it, you eat potatoes a lot during your lifetime (unless you’re allergic to them). You eat potatoes as a snack, for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Most of us grew up eating hashbrowns or tater tots for breakfast and potato chips as a snack. While researching potatoes for this article, I discovered that they are incredibly versatile; they can be cooked in so many different ways, becoming an appetizer, a side dish, or even an entree. Many of these are fast and easy meals that can save college students time and money while eating healthy because potatoes are vegetables, after all.

Here are a few recipes that do just that:

These examples are only a few of the many potato recipes out there, and they are usually made with regular, non-sweet potatoes. If I were to include recipes using sweet potatoes in my list, it would be much longer, as many other recipes can be made with them. (I only say this to emphasize the wondrous versatility of this vegetable.)

2. Potato’s power to heal the skin?

Like other foods, potatoes are used in home remedies for personal care (use at your discretion). It is shocking to know that potatoes can be used not only as food for consumption but as an ingredient to help the external body. Here are a few ways you can use potatoes for personal care:

Reduce swelling and puffy eyes: Apply a slice of potato to an inflamed area, and let it sit for 15 to 20 minutes.

Soothes skin: Mash potatoes, put the cool mash in a cloth, and apply it to the area to soothe and reduce pain.

Remove skin stains: Using potato slices, massage the area around the skin stain (dark circles, hyperpigmentation, etc.), and let it sit for 10 to 15 minutes.



3. Potato’s many Day-to-Day uses

Shockingly, potatoes can not only be eaten and used for skin care, but they can also serve as tools to solve day-to-day problems. For example, they can be used to shine shoes or even made into stamps for crafts (like many of us did when we were in elementary school). Some common uses include:

Shining shoes: After wiping the shoe with a damp cloth, use a sliced potato all around the shoe to bring back its shine.

Removing broken lightbulbs: Cut the potato in half and firmly press the flat side onto the socket, then twist to grip the base of the bulb. Keep twisting until the base of the socket comes out.

Removing stains: Cut a potato in half, sprinkle salt or baking soda on it, and then use it to scrub stained pots or pans.



Although potatoes are underrated and not talked about enough, I am not the only one who believes potatoes to be the best vegetable. In an informal poll with residents of my residence hall (asking if they like potatoes on a whiteboard in the lobby and tallying up the results), most people agreed that potatoes are amazing, frequently citing their versatility as reasoning for their belief. Potatoes are silently loved by everyone but rarely talked about, so let’s change that.