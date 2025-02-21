Spring Break Destinations: Can This Make It Out The Group Chat Please!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Spring break is coming up and let’s be real, last semester we made plans with our friends that we all knew would never make it out of the group chat. One of the biggest reasons? Trying to figure out how to not break the bank for a mere 5-day vacation.

Here are my top 5 locations that are affordable, and accessible for a relaxed yet “for the plot” experience.

South Padre Island

South Padre is known to be the main spring break destination for Texas college students. With vibrant marine life and access to different hotels, BNBs, and resorts, South padre is perfect if you want to relax but also party all night long. If you were looking for a destination where you might see your other friends from A&M or UT, they’re more than likely going to be somewhere on this island partying.

Key Largo Florida

So you want to go to Florida, but Miami is too expensive? Key Largo is your next best bet. This beach packed vacation spot is known for its coral reef diving experiences and water sports such as parasailing, jet skiing, and kayaking. With Miami being only an hour away, you could get the best of both worlds of a relaxing beach vacation and a thrilling nightlife experience. Rarely do sharks attack over there…I think…you’ll be fine.

Daytona Beach Florida

Another Miami-adjacent vacation, but without the Miami price tag, Daytona Beach will give you the spring break experience you’re looking for. Daytona is known for its beautiful beaches, day parties, free concerts, water parks, and other fun activities. It’s located on the east coast of Florida and only an hour away from Orlando (home to Disney World, Universal, etc.).

Disney

New Orleans

Home to the never-ending day parties, New Orleans should be one of the top candidates on your potential spring break lists. From incredible eateries to daily live music events, you will never have a moment of boredom. It is a time for good weather and city festivals such as the French Quarter Festival and Spring Fest. And sometimes, the people you meet there will be the ones you’ll never forget.

Houston Texas

I know UH students already live here…but hear me out. Houston is one of the most underrated spring break locations. Not only will the Houston Rodeo be taking place during this time, but many event organizers are coming to Houston because they know students will be on break. This option gives low effort, but high reward.

Want to make sure you can travel on a budget? Another way that you could put together an affordable vacation plan is through a travel agent. Social media such as TikTok or Instagram Reels are a good way to look at different travel vlogs, and don’t be afraid to dm the creator for a price breakdown. Go on a road trip! Splitting gas costs is way cheaper than buying a plane ticket

Spring break is supposed to be one of the highlights of your spring semester, and your college career. Whether you are traveling or having a staycation, there are a ton of things you could do. Either way, choose a destination that is the right fit for you.

So, are we actually booking this trip or just hyping it up in the group chat again?