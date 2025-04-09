Social Media & “Manifesting”: A Guide to Taking Control of Our Lives

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter.

Manifesting. Taking control of our lives often means navigating the complex, sometimes contradictory, world of manifestation. Social media is saturated with self-help content, some of it tied to spiritual practices like tarot readings or astrology. While not everyone resonates with those approaches, it’s easy to dismiss the broader concept of manifestation as just another fleeting trend. Spekticism is natural; after all, the internet is full of oversimplified advice and vague promises. But what if there’s more to it?

At its core, manifestation is deeply personal. Its power lies not in rigid formulas or mystical guarantees but in how we choose to interpret and apply it. I don’t take every viral post as gospel, but I do find value in hearing how others have shaped their lives through intention and action. Sometimes, the real takeaway isn’t about replicating someone else’s rituals–it’s about recognizing what’s possible. That shift in perspective, believing in potential before seeing tangible results, can be transformative. When paired with gratitude for both what I’ve received and what I’ve worked for, it reshapes my mindset in subtle but profound ways. It sharpens my awareness of the good already present and opens me to opportunities I might have otherwise overlooked.

What fascinates me the most is the role of the subconscious mind. We often think of it as the autopilot behind habits and reflexes, but its influence runs far deeper. It shapes our self-perception, our sense of self-worth, and even how we interpret setbacks. For years, I underestimated its power until I stumbled upon discussions that explored how deeply our internal narratives shape our reality.

Take academics, for example. We’re often told, “grades don’t define you,” and while that’s true in principle, they can still influence opportunities like internships or graduate programs. What I’ve realized, though, is that even when I put in the effort, an underlying belief, like “I’m not smart enough,” would seep into everything. It affected my motivation, my confidence during exams, and ultimately, my performance. The biggest barrier wasn’t the material itself; it was the story I kept reinforcing in my mind.

This is where manifestation shifts from an abstract idea to a practical tool. It’s not about magic or passive wishing–it’s about aligning your mindset with your goals and taking purposeful steps forward. For me, that means awareness, reframing, and action. Social media, for all its noise, can surprisingly serve as a mirror. A video or post might suddenly illuminate a limiting belief I didn’t realize I held.

Manifestation is about empowerment. It’s recognizing that while we can’t control everything, we can influence our mindset. Whether through journaling, meditation, or challenging negative thoughts, the practice is as individual as we are. And sometimes, the most unexpected insights come from the unlikeliest places if we’re willing to listen.