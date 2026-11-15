This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Knock. Knock. Who’s there? No, seriously. Who’s answering the door? Better yet, is the house even yours to answer? From the outside, everything looks picture-perfect, and you even have the white fence to match. Everything is carefully measured and perfectly calculated, like we’re doing a science experiment. But is it yours, or did you borrow it from your neighbors?

Somewhere in the midst of becoming “that girl,” finding our aesthetic, and building a personal brand nobody asked us to create, I fear we’ve become more focused on decorating the house rather than figuring out who’s actually living in it. And with social media turning individuality into the latest copy-and-paste trend, I have to ask: Are we building identities of our own, or just moving into a beautifully furnished version of somebody else’s?

After all, there’s nothing wrong with admiring your neighbor’s house, but when admiration turns into imitation, you risk forgetting you had a home of your own all along.

But let me clock some tea for a second. How many times have you opened TikTok perfectly content with your life, only to close the app convinced you have to play Build-A-Barbie, develop a completely different “mysterious baddie” personality, and adopt a morning routine that starts at 5 a.m. and requires 50 products to achieve? And suddenly, the girl who once enjoyed sleeping in is aspiring to become a Pilates princess with a matcha addiction and an apartment that looks like she’s scared to actually live in it. And for what?

There’s absolutely nothing wrong with wanting to better yourself. But I find it so fascinating how quickly our definition of improvement changes depending on what’s trending that week. One minute, we’re embracing our natural beauty, and the next, we’re questioning features we never even considered flaws.

In the words of our wise mothers who saw this coming a mile away, “It’s those damn phones.”

We’ve become so obsessed with reinventing ourselves that we barely recognize the woman we were last month, let alone understand her. Here’s where things get a little interesting. At what point did we stop asking ourselves what we liked and start asking the internet what was worth liking? Because there’s a very thin line between admiration and imitation, and I fear we’ve been playing double Dutch with it.

Now I’m one to talk because I definitely love a little inspiration. I’ve probably saved enough Pinterest pictures to furnish a mansion so huge that it’s unrealistic to build. But there’s something unsettling about how easily someone else’s preference can become our own.

Suddenly, we’re dressing differently, speaking differently, developing interests we never cared about, and convincing ourselves it’s all a part of our personal growth. But is it growth, or are we just getting better at becoming someone else? And that’s where I think the real issue begins. We’ve become so concerned with how we’re perceived that sometimes we forget to question whether the things we’re pursuing even make us happy.

Think about it. Yeah, maybe some of us do want to travel, does that mean we all have to book a flight to the same 5 places? Do you genuinely like that artist or do you just simply not want to be left out when the crowd sings along? And do you really want that job or does it just financially support the lifestyle you so desperately want? It’s almost as if we’re slapping our names onto a rephrased homework assignment and submitting it like it’s ours. Because there’s a difference between enjoying something and enjoying what it makes people think about you.

And don’t even get me started on the pressure to have a personality that “fits” your aesthetic. Since when did liking pink mean you couldn’t enjoy football? Or being feminine mean you couldn’t be outspoken? Who made these rules, and more importantly, why are we following them?

It’s like we’re building a Sim character, carefully selecting which traits make the final cut and which ones don’t fit the storyline. We want to appear interesting, successful, mysterious, unbothered, and effortlessly put together. Emphasis on effortlessly, because apparently admitting that you care is a crime.

But we, as people, aren’t supposed to be perfectly consistent. We’re complicated, contradictory, and occasionally a little confusing. That’s what makes us human. And maybe that’s what we’ve forgotten.

I think one of the saddest parts about all of this is how easy it is to lose yourself without ever realizing you were leaving. It doesn’t happen overnight. Sometimes it’s as simple as changing your opinion because everyone disagreed with it, like when the teacher would ask if we agreed to raise our hands and we really agreed but nobody else raised their hand so you slowly put your hand back in your pocket. And before you know it, you’ve spent so much time becoming someone worth admiring that you’ve forgotten how to admire yourself.

Now relax, I’m not suggesting we throw away our phones, abandon our Pinterest boards, and start dressing like we’re protesting fashion. Please. I have outfits to plan and places to go. But I do think we owe it to ourselves to discover who we are without constantly consulting the internet for approval.

Try something because you’re curious, not because it’s trending. Wear something because you love it, even if nobody else understands the vision. Have an opinion that isn’t borrowed from the comment section. Allow yourself to change without feeling obligated to announce a huge rebrand.

And most importantly, give yourself permission to be a woman who doesn’t have everything figured out.

You don’t need a perfect image to have an identity worth celebrating. You don’t have to fit into an aesthetic, embody a particular personality, or become the world’s definition of “that girl”. Maybe the most beautiful thing about individuality is that it was never supposed to look the same on everybody. So, before you start another renovation, take a moment to appreciate the home you’ve already built. The imperfections, the unusual decorations, the rooms you’re still figuring out what to do with. All of it.

Because the goal was never to have the prettiest house on the block. It was to build a home that actually feels like yours.

And if someone comes knocking, I hope it’s you who answers the door.