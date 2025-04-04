Embracing Solitude: A Guide to Enjoying and Thriving Alone

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UH chapter.

Independence, solitude, solo time—the act of being alone and embracing solitude is often misjudged.

While many view solitude as something negative or even pitiable, embracing time with oneself is essential. Creating a relationship with yourself is just as important as nurturing bonds with others.

Self-discovery and enjoying your own company are vital parts of life. After all, you come into this world alone, and you leave the same way. Therefore, a healthy balance between social engagement and introspection is essential.

Research supports the benefits of solitude: it enhances productivity, boosts mental well-being, and sparks creativity. The 2020 COVID pandemic forced millions to adapt to isolation, and those unaccustomed to solitude struggled far more with the transition in comparison to their counterparts.

There is an important distinction between seclusion and solitude. While seclusion can feel isolating and unhealthy, solitude is a skill—one that offers great benefits.

In a world that glorifies constant connectivity, carving out time for yourself isn’t just beneficial, it’s necessary.

Romanticizing your solo experiences, whether it’s reading in a quiet library, taking a long walk without distractions, or enjoying a meal alone, are all simple yet significant ways to learn to enjoy your own company. Dating yourself is just as important as dating a partner, if not more so.

Too often, people lose themselves in relationships, only to struggle when left alone. However, maintaining independence ensures a healthier dynamic for both you and your relationship.

Constant social interaction isn’t sustainable. Everyone has a limit; some feel drained by too much company, while others grow anxious in solitude. But balance is key.

If you never learn to be alone, you’ll struggle to navigate the world with confidence. If you’ve never practiced solitude, start small. Sit with your thoughtsinstead of filling the silence with noise.

Take yourself on a solo date.

Journal, people-watch, or simply exist without external validation. Here’s the reality: You are the one person you’ll never outgrow or outlive. Learning to thrive in your own company is the ultimate act of reclaiming your peace. In a world that never stops moving, becoming comfortable with being alone is more valuable than ever.

Sources:

Sopher, Philippa. “The Underrated Benefits of Being Alone.” TIME, 18 Mar. 2024, https://time.com/7064919/alone-time-benefits-essay/

Morin, Amy. “7 Science-Backed Reasons You Should Spend More Time Alone.” Forbes, 5 Aug. 2017, https://www.forbes.com/sites/amymorin/2017/08/05/7-science-backed-reasons-you-should-spend-more-time-alone/