This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

In the spirit of being candid, I have to share that I really do not like running. Waking up by my own volition at 5 a.m. to run miles around my neighborhood is not for me. If I’m being honest, the thought of running 26.2 miles, especially that early in the morning, sends a slight shiver down my spine.

Yet, on the first Sunday of November, I am completely invested in the New York City Marathon.

Every year, I find myself spending hours scrolling through the endless videos of people crossing the finish line, and I will always end up crying over someone I’ve never met. Unfortunately, I have no desire to ever run it myself, but I deeply admire the people who do.

There’s something about the NYC marathon that really tugs on my heartstrings. Maybe it’s the scale of it, or the fact that the course winds through all five boroughs of one of the most iconic cities in the world. It may be the absurdity of watching thousands of people who willingly run from Staten Island to Central Park while the rest of the city stands outside screaming for them.

Whatever it is, I absolutely adore it.

The race starts in Staten Island, where runners make their way across the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge and into Brooklyn. Imagine starting your morning by running across an enormous suspension bridge with the New York City skyline in the distance. From there, runners parade through the Brooklyn neighborhoods of Bay Ridge, Williamsburg and Greenpoint, before crossing into Queens and eventually sprinting into Manhattan. All along the route, the sidewalks flood with spectators holding signs, waving flags, playing music and cheering for people they have never met.

And the spectators have to be one of my favorite parts. I love the signs. Some are heartfelt and remind runners how proud their families are or how far they’ve come. Others are ridiculous, which are equally as important in my opinion. After running 18 miles, I think a sign making fun of your decision to run a marathon may be exactly the comedic relief you need.

Every year, I love to see the videos of onlookers handing out everything from homemade banana bread to Fireball shooters. Just think: you’ve trained for months, carefully planned your meals, and then you find yourself taking a shot of cinnamon whiskey at mile 13 with a stranger. Now that is NYC hospitality!

Something particularly heartwarming is watching how each neighborhood adds something special to the experience. Brooklyn has its packed sidewalks and different neighborhood cultures. In Queens, runners hit the halfway point and run on to the silence of the Queensboro Bridge. Then, there’s my personal favorite part of the course: the first steps into Manhattan.

The noise erupts out of nowhere.

People are packed along the railings, screaming encouragement as runners make their way uptown. Bars and restaurants are full to the brim, strangers are shouting names they saw on race bibs, and the whole avenue seems to become one enormous celebration. I can only imagine how good this feels after 16 miles.

There’s something especially funny about this happening in New York City. A place where people are famously in a hurry, where nobody wants you standing in the middle of the sidewalk, and where making eye contact on the subway is indicative of a tourist. But for one Sunday, people spend hours on those same sidewalks, cheering on strangers. And they’re not just cheering for the professionals.

Don’t get me wrong, watching the elite women run is incredible and astonishing. The fact that someone can run 26.2 miles in less than two and a half hours is absolutely insane. But I get just as emotional watching the people who finish hours later.

The first-time marathon runners. The people running for charities. The runners who have spent months preparing for this one day, squeezing runs in on their lunch breaks. The people who are completely exhausted yet determined to make it to Central Park.

Don’t even get me started on the runners who stop to help someone else. Those videos get me every single time. You’re so close to the finish line you can taste it, and you notice someone beside you struggling to keep going. You could continue running and no one would blame you. But you slow down to help. I believe this encapsulates the humanity powering the marathon.

By the time runners make their way through the Bronx and back to Manhattan, they’re closing in on the final miles of the race. They head down Fifth Avenue, eventually entering Central Park before making their way toward the finish near Tavern on the Green. This is what I love to see.

I love seeing people realize they’re actually going to finish. The disbelief, the tears, the smiles, the people who can barely move their legs but somehow find the energy to celebrate. I love seeing runners reunite with their loved ones after tackling 26.2 miles, especially the parents embracing their children after they achieve a lifelong goal.

I have no idea what brought each runner to the start on Staten Island. Maybe they’re running in memory of someone they lost, celebrating a recovery, raising money for a cause, proving something to themselves, or simply running for the love of the game. It could be that this has been on their bucket list for 20 years. They could also run the marathon every year.

I love how the finish line means something different to every runner, and I love how New York celebrates every person who crosses it.

Even though the marathon is a competitive event, and the professional athletes deserve every bit of recognition they receive, there is something wonderful about an event where people are still cheering hours after the winners have finished. For a city with millions of residents and a long-standing reputation for being a bit impatient, that’s an incredible amount of enthusiasm for the success of others.

That is part of what keeps me tuning in every November. How a person’s challenge can become a collective experience. The runners are the ones doing the incredible work, but the people on the sidelines become a massive part of the appeal.

For that one day, the streets of New York belong to people pushing themselves to the limit, and everyone else seems to be trying to make it a little easier.

Just think about everyone running those 26.2 miles. We have no idea who they are as a person, or what motivates them to sprint towards the finish line. We’ll probably never know.

But during the NYC Marathon, people put their names on shirts, strangers shout them from the sidewalks, their names get printed in the papers, and everyone has someone rooting for them.

It’s so beautiful seeing a city show up for its people. It’s beautiful to watch a stranger run through Brooklyn, accept a piece of banana bread from a stranger, and cry their way through the finish line in Central Park.

As for me, I’ll be tuned in again next November. I’ll be rooting for the professionals, the first timers, the man running in heels in support of a women’s shelter, and everyone in between. I’ll laugh at the signs, cry at the finish-line videos, continue to be amazed by the humanity that encapsulates the race, and still have no intention of running it myself.

But I wouldn’t mind being the girl on First Avenue handing out banana bread.