Rise and Shine: The Well-Crafted, Minimal Routine that Changed My Morning

I unapologetically love morning routine content. Whether I’m watching the well-edited compilation of a fellow college girl’s waking habits or having a behind-the-scenes look at a lawyer turned content creator getting ready for a day in the courtroom, I am always compelled to analyze what activities make up the user’s morning routine. I take mental notes of tasks that I would like to incorporate into my morning, such as reading 10 pages of a nonfiction book, doing a full-body workout or drinking cold lemon water.

However, no matter how many creatively filmed morning videos I watch, I can never seem to get down a routine of my own. I either try to incorporate way too many goals into a schedule that takes hours to complete, or I fly through the basics in ten minutes. Neither type of routine is sustainable.

Therefore, I did a little “research” on Pinterest for the best morning routine before I went to bed one night, and I found a schedule that seemed simple. (Here is the same schedule on the original poster’s Instagram.) It allotted a thorough amount of time for each activity—a total of 20 minutes for tasks like movement, hydration and straightening up; 15 minutes for showering; and 25 minutes for meal prepping. In all, the routine only took an hour to complete. I set the routine as my screensaver to remind myself to do it in the morning, turned on my alarm and went to sleep.

When I woke up the next day, I began by hydrating and then followed the rest of the routine. To my surprise, this one small hour had a huge impact on my morning. I not only accomplished everything around the circle, but I also was able to incorporate other habits, such as reading my Bible while eating breakfast or listening to a podcast while I stretched. I soon found myself repeating this routine every morning. The success of this schedule can be attributed to three main factors:

1. Connection with Long-Term Goals

First, the schedule made me realign with my long-term goals each morning. For instance, stretching in the morning was a kinesthetic reminder of my objective to increase my physical activity. Therefore, as the day went on, I was more compelled to go for a run or complete a workout in the afternoon simply because I had set the tone with a brief stretch that morning. This effect was mirrored with other goals that I have, such as reading or maintaining a clean environment. I was more inspired to work toward these goals after having such a momentary, hands-on experience in the morning because I felt as though my time was cut short. The abrupt stops made my brain crave adequate time to accomplish each task later.

2. Room for Flexibility

Second, I appreciated that the circle approach allowed for wiggle room. I thrive when I follow a routine; simultaneously, I shut down with a lack of flexibility. By encouraging me to begin each day with a different task, the routine allowed room for intuitive decision making. Each morning, I was able to first assess what I needed most and then move on to the rest of the schedule, which created a feeling of consistency without the confinement of rigidity

3. Balance without Breaking the (Time) Bank

Third, the routine taught me that I don’t need a long, four-hour morning routine to have a successful morning. With trends such as “My 5-9 before my 9-5,” mornings filled with matcha, reformer Pilates and sunrise walks can feel like the standard. While this is an incredibly beneficial morning routine for those who partake, it is also not the be-all and end-all. I am not currently the previously mentioned morning routine queen; however, I did find myself achieving a better sense of balance which boosted my mental, physical and spiritual health.

By using this routine as a steppingstone, perhaps I will one day become a certified morning professional like the people on my Explore page. For now, however, I am content with simply allotting an hour to ease into my morning while prioritizing my holistic health. Every morning may not look the same, but every morning can be used to serve the same overall purpose: providing the time I need to encourage my best self.