Parke Epidemic

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Her Campus National Editors write about products we love and think you’ll love too. Her Campus has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase. All products are in stock and all prices are accurate as of publication.

If you haven’t been living under a rock, then you have probably seen a college girl wearing a sweater with “Parke” written on it. Why? Parke sweaters have been exploding as the latest fashion trend, particularly among college girls. I’m curious as to why they are so popular despite their high prices, and what this can possibly tell us about 2026 shopping habits.

Why Parke?

To begin, Parke was founded by Chelsea Parke in 2022, and started with her “vision of building a brand rooted in timeless, elevated design.” It seems that Parke aims to create good-quality, comfortable clothing that can be styled in different ways. This simple aesthetic draws the attention of many girls. You can now get these sweaters in a wide variety of colors and pair them with many different clothing items to make them fit whatever your style is. Due to this versatility, the sweaters allow you to achieve an “effortless, cool-girl” look in an easy way. But many brands have put their name on simple clothes forever and haven’t gotten nearly as much attention recently, like Gap, Tommy Hilfiger and more. The reason for this is that Parke is labeled as comforting athleisure. One of the biggest pieces of advice given to incoming college girls is to bring a ton of athleisure because it is “all you will want to wear.” This makes the fact that it’s being considered something you can wear to be comfortable, or if you’re feeling sporty, a big selling point for many college girls.

While Parke sweaters are cute, many could argue that they aren’t worth the high price points of the products. So why are so many girls spending over $100 on these sweaters? I believe that this price point just gives people more reason to buy the clothing. Parke sweaters have become a status symbol for Gen-Z girls. If you can buy it, you have enough money and are included. Furthermore, our world is currently run by trends and fads, so making sure to have all the newest, coolest items is something that allows people to feel included, without socialization or building a network, just by having a material item that everyone knows is expensive.

Branding Geniuses

Parke’s products sell out extremely fast after they drop. While I’ve already touched on how being labeled as athleisure encourages college girls to buy from them, the influence of marketing on Parke’s explosion goes much further than that. The Parke brand has not only been built up as a symbol of status, but it also strategically releases content about products to sway people into buying from their brand. It is explained in a Forbes article by Karin Eldor, how Parke’s social media marketing team builds up tension for their product launches. They do this by slowly giving out details about the releases and making sure customers know everything about the product(s) a couple days before they can actually buy them. This ensures that consumers know exactly what they will buy and that they want it. Additionally, Eldor includes how they send out a monthly newsletter giving out behind-the-scenes information and plans for upcoming restocks and releases, building anticipation for these events.

2026 Consumption Outlook

To me, this Parke epidemic implies a broader theme for shopping habits of 2026 (and likely years to come). We’ve already seen habits of overconsumption with the popularity of the Labubu, “Dubai chocolate,” and blind boxes. These things are mainly consumed for fun and because they are trending, and I think that Parke sweaters fall under the same category. The biggest difference between these other overconsumption core trends and the sweaters is that the sweaters are more expensive. All these items are overpriced, but only one of them costs more than a day at Busch Gardens.

While simple sweaters with words on them have always trended, I have also seen more of this style of mockneck sweaters becoming the thing to wear. A couple of the words I’ve seen on sweaters are “breeze” and “lux,” though I haven’t had luck finding them online. Maybe Parke just paved the way for an overall style of sweater to trend, rather than the Parke brand itself.

If you are a fan of Parke and like the sweaters, or maybe even own them, I’m not trying to rain on your parade. I think we should all wear whatever makes us feel confident. The abundance of people going crazy over Parke sweaters is just a fascinating concept. Looking at the style and branding behind this product’s success gives insight into what other clothing brands should be doing to promote their own products. Furthermore, I think the underlying tones of classism and overconsumption embedded in this trend should not be dismissed. While everyone can buy what they want, it’s important to reflect on why you want something. Is it actually cute and comfy, or do you just want it because everyone else has it?