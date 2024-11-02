The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College is no doubt tough, and I feel like the biggest learning curve is the seemingly simple process of literally just feeding yourself. Below, I have some easy meal ideas for breakfast, lunch and dinner – with snacks too.

My number one most important rule is to shop at AldiI! Do not shop at Publix, it is so expensive it’s actually outrageous. I used to work there and can assure you we are not getting paid enough to warrant those prices. The European-based brand has fantastic prices and incredible quality. Some of the most notable items are their “off brand” thin mints – yup girl scout cookies year-round.

Next, their potato chips are so much better than Lays – saltier and crispier. There are pop tarts, protein bars and Summit Diet Cola, all for half the price. Their brand of diet coke is literally half the price of what Diet Coke costs, and it has a deeper flavor.

From a girl who’s been to a dietician or two, I have learned that a meal should consist of a grain, fat, protein and veggie. Following this formula can be a super way to ensure you are getting all your daily components.

So, here are some of my hacks. For grains, of course, pasta is an awesome option, especially if you get a cheap jar of red sauce and keep it in the fridge, throw in garlic and a slice of cheese. To up the protein, you can throw in a can of garbanzo beans – they are so versatile – or even a packet of tuna. At Aldis, both chickpeas and tuna packets are under a dollar, so you get a lot from a little. On the topic of grains, it is good to buy in bulk, and while I adore microwave rice, it can be cheaper to buy a fast-cooking dry grain like couscous. Another meal idea is rooted in maximizing canned goods; I think removing the stigma around them can help lead to easier and more nutritious meals. A wonderful lunch is microwaved canned chili with tortilla chips and a slice of cheese, and if you want to add freshness, cut a few slices off a beefsteak tomato – they can be stretched out for meals. I personally love vegetables, but find that leafy greens are expensive and don’t keep well. I buy unshaved carrots in bulk and keep them in my fridge for weeks. Simply add one to each meal and you have a nutritious component that can both improve eyesight and help create a natural tan. Buying tortillas and freezing them is another way to always have a meal component on hand. One of my favorite dinners is actually a breakfast burrito containing two eggs, sausages, tortilla, cheese, ketchup and Cholula of course. Eggs, eggs, eggs, so easy to fry up, microwave or boil, and they are cheap on demand protein. If you shop at Aldis, each averages 22 cents. I could NOT forget my favorite starch: potatoes. Potatoes are so versatile from a 10- minute baked potato to DIY fries. They are nutrient dense, relatively inexpensive and so fridge stable.

For lunch, I love a classic PB and J’s. The famous, and delicious, sandwich goes a long way both nutritionally and longevity wise. You can purchase really nice jams and large peanut butters and use them for ages, paired with a loaf of your choice of bread (kept in the freezer for freshness). To spice up the PB and J, pair it with a handful of chips or a fruit and glass of milk. On that topic, a ½ gallon to gallon of milk goes so far; it can provide added protein to a meal or serve as a wonderful addition to bulk up some cookies, ensuring their warm chocolaty goodness helps to keep you full. Ironically, I will lastly talk about breakfast. This meal used to be one of my least favorites, but after creating a healthier relationship with food, I have found I truly love using it as a time to incorporate a favorite thing of mine into a morning routine: sweets. I have a massive sweet tooth, and breakfast is the perfect way to satiate cravings and start my day off happy. I rotate my breakfasts around, but these are a few of my favorite combinations. I love peanut butter cinnamon toast with a banana and milk, a packet of little bites and an apple sauce (so fast and useful for portioning) and a yogurt, honey nut cheerios and oatmeal with honey and the works.

The possibilities are truly endless, and don’t be afraid to experiment with recipes and use our creativity. Cooking can be so fun and original: most of my meals are a bundled mess of ingredients, but hey, who cares if my mac and cheese with tuna and a carrot looks weird? It gets the job done and tastes pretty good!