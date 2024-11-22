Implementing Lessons from Elle Woods Into My Life as a College Student 

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I am, admittedly, not the best movie watcher. As much as I would love to be an avid film consumer, I usually prefer to binge-watch a show. However, a small selection of films are the exceptions to this rule. Despite the thousands of options available to me on the wide variety of streaming platforms, I find myself often pressing “watch again” instead of “play,” especially when it comes to “Legally Blonde.”

When I first watched “Legally Blonde” in high school, I instantly adopted Elle Woods as my role model. After all, a clever, savvy female lead who still loved pink, glitter and fashion was a revolutionary feat compared to the typical pop culture portrayal of the “smart girl.” Furthermore, Elle Woods cared for the people around her and prioritized her well-being.

As a college student, I have a newfound respect for how Elle Woods spent her time as a law student. Although I am not studying for the bar, I now better understand the challenge of balancing extracurriculars, classes, relationships and self-care. Before we go any further, I realize Elle Woods is a fictional character. However, I decided to bring a part of Elle Woods to life by strategically implementing some of her admirable habits into my daily life.

Words of Woods’ Wisdom: “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.”

First, I have recognized the overall need for self-care. If you are like me, your to-do list feels eternal. From classes, club meetings, studying and work, finding time for myself outside of academia or career preparation is impossible. I have stopped trying to find time and started forcing myself to break away from the textbooks and do something for myself.

As a result, I have become extremely consistent with my running routine. In Elle Woods’ words, “Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.” Spoiler alert: she’s right. I have started to crave my daily run, and my focus and productivity have increased because I can relieve stress in an active, beneficial way.

Words of Woods’ Wisdom: “The rules of hair care are simple and finite. Any Cosmo girl would have known.”

Unfortunately, the Florida humidity makes my hair care far less simple and finite than a Cosmo girl. However, I have made an additional effort in my appearance when getting ready in the mornings, even if I have nowhere to be. I am a huge believer in the phrase “look good, feel good,” but I also tend to gravitate towards sweats if I am at home all day. In true Elle Woods fashion, though, I have started picking out an outfit the night before, using my overnight curling rod and doing my makeup for at-home study days. I have found that I am more productive when I take some time to myself to get ready for the day.

Words of Woods’ Wisdom: “Remember that first impressions are not always correct. You must always have faith in people. And most importantly, you must always have faith in yourself.”

Even though it might sound corny, emulating Elle Woods reminded me to believe in myself. Elle Woods was not a natural law student when she first began, but her hard work propelled her to become a top graduate and a successful lawyer. She recognized alterations that could be made to prepare her for the best life yet and took the steps to get there. For me, this semester has certainly had its challenges, but I have continued to push myself to prepare for my future. I can do anything I set my mind to, just like Elle Woods.