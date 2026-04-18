Free Plan B with the Brown Bag Project

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As women, it’s important to prioritize our reproductive health, yet we’re often hesitant to purchase resources like Plan B or condoms due to either stigma or cost. The Brown Bag Project, founded in 2024, aims to combat these challenges by providing free and discreet access to contraceptive items. The initiative is run by the UF Planned Parenthood Generation Action chapter, and 27 of its 30 members deliver Plan B, Pregnancy Tests, External Latex Condoms, External Non-Latex Condoms, Internal Condoms, Dental Dams and Lube to six locations on campus: the Turlington vending machines, the Marston fries, the HPNP Courtyard, Gate One of the O’Connell Center, the Reitz Union Reflection Pond and the Library West Breezeway. The project receives 100-150 orders per semester, and expects an increase as awareness about the resource spreads.

The Brown Bag Project acquires donations through the Plan B company and obtains other supplies through independent donors and a stipend from the Youth Action Fund. The project promises anonymity and discretion for all users, and the order form can be found on its website. Orders can be placed seven days per week, and if the request is urgent, students can request same-day delivery before 4:00 P.M.

The service’s optional post-service survey and reviews are always brimming with gratitude and positivity. “People are just so thankful we exist,” co-director Ana Perez said. She first became involved with the project in 2024 as a freshman, working with only four other students to complete deliveries, presentations and promotions. During the fall of her sophomore year, Perez and the other members revamped the entire project by recruiting more volunteers, organizing campaigns and coordinating supplies and deliveries.

“I took the project, and it was the best thing that happened.” Perez described her efforts as one of the most valuable experiences she’s had at UF. She enjoys supporting the Gainesville and UF community, and is grateful “to lead and direct this amazing group of passionate, talented individuals to do amazing things.”

Perez recruited her co-director, Meg Carso, during her sophomore year at a UF College Democrats meeting. Carso was immediately interested in the supply coordinator position, and after supporting Perez and the executive board throughout the year, she was promoted to the co-director position. Since then, the two have worked tirelessly toward the project’s success, referring to it as their “baby.” They both love seeing every member’s passion and teaching them to be the best organizers and advocates they can be.

To recruit more members, spread the word about the resource and normalize conversations about reproductive health, The Brown Bag Project hosted Brown Bag Bash from March 5th to 6th in Plaza of the Americas. The event was held from 9:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. each day. The 40 volunteers gave out free Plan B, condoms and donuts, and they hosted games that promoted safe sex and sex education. Attendees could also register to vote.

“It was a lot of effort and a lot of coordination, but 100% worth it,” Carso explained. She said pulling off the event was her most difficult task as co-director so far, but also one of her favorite parts. In addition to the two full days, they held a sub-event where they decorated, planned and constructed a giant brown bag for display. She hopes to make Brown Bag Bash an annual event that helps advance the project and increase orders.

Although it’s hard work, directing The Brown Bag Project has been rewarding for Perez and Carso. “When I do a delivery, I know I made a change for someone’s day, and I feel fulfilled from this project and doing something that matters,” Carso said. She encourages students to get involved through the volunteer interest form on the website, urges them to take advantage of the resource and to be mindful of safe sex practices.