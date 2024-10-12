Chaarg On!

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter.

College life is an adjustment, to say the least. But as most of us find out, classes are just the half of it. What we choose to do in our free time is what can really determine our college experience.

In my pursuit of clubs to join, I heard about Chaarg, a women’s workout club. Transitioning to life on campus had made it harder to stay consistent in the gym, so I figured I would learn more.

Photo by Alexandra Ortega

My roommate and I followed the Instagram, went to their tabling and went to the first information session. There, the exec board introduced themselves and gave us a summary of what Chaarg is about.

Their main component is their weekly workouts. Every Wednesday there is a workout in the evening in gyms and other fitness venues in the local Gainesville area. They usually offer two sessions to accommodate students’ schedules.

Photo by Charleey Kaplan

These workouts range from HIIT to Crossfit to Weightlifting to Pole dancing and even Goat Yoga. Treasurer Murphie MacDonald says that last year, her favorite workout was at a farm called Downward Goat where they did yoga and played with the goats.

Photo by Isabel Castillon

Trying new workouts not only adds variety to your routine but is also a way to feel more confident trying new things in a low-pressure environment. The club is open to all levels of experience, so it is truly an inclusive group for women to learn and grow together.

They also have small groups, which are optional, but great ways to build even stronger connections within the club. If you choose to join a small group, you will meet every week at the same time and work out with an intimate group of three to five girls.

When I got assigned to my small group, we met for coffee, and we immediately clicked. My small group leader Emma has definitely helped make me feel more comfortable when we exercise together. So far, my small group has done dance workouts and a yogalates class together.

Sometimes they also offer bonus workouts. All the workouts are optional, you just need to reserve your spots in them. What’s great about it is the consistency of it all.

MacDonald loves that the club gave her such a supportive community and helped develop her regime in her new college life. “Chaarg has definitely helped my transition into college and also helped maintain my mental and physical well-being.”

Not only is this club a way for women to work out and feel empowered going to the gym, but it is also a fantastic way to build friendships on your university’s campus. Big campuses like UF can be really overwhelming at first, but knowing about 100 girls in your Chaarg chapter can really help make this large community feel smaller.

My favorite thing about the club is the focus on building connections. One of the first activities that were held was the new member orientation followed by a welcome event for all the members to get to know each other. We played games, won prizes and had some pizza together. Everyone was so friendly, and it solidified for me what a great choice I made in joining.

So far, I absolutely do not regret it. I’ve gotten to do cool exercises I wouldn’t have been able to do otherwise, and I am starting to build my UF network little by little. Taking the time to take care of my physical and mental health every week by going to the workouts has helped me so much, and I owe a lot of my sanity to Chaarg.

When asked what she would say to someone considering joining Chaarg, club ambassador Alexandra Ortega urged girls to take the risk. “Just join! Don’t be scared,” Ortega said. “You don’t know the community you are missing out on, truly.”

From my experience so far, I am happy I joined the club, and I think it is a great opportunity for women on campus to stay active and healthy together. If you would like to learn more about Chaarg, visit the website and the official UF chapter Instagram page as well!