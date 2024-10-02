Breaking Down the Art of the Break: How to Create Breaks That Help You Achieve All of Your Goals

As the number of my class modules increases, their respective workloads seem to be growing as well. My semester has been characterized by a never-ending list filled with assignment deadlines, work responsibilities and personal tasks that seem to slip by the wayside; I’m looking at you, laundry. When the semester becomes centered around the satisfying swipe of my pen as I cross off my tasks, I find myself prioritizing breaks more.
However, as we all know, not every break is created equal. And, I admit, sometimes my breaks can look a little…meaningless: unimportant and unfulfilling. Translation: my breaks can consist of turning my eyes from a medium-sized screen to a small, pocket-sized screen. Which leads to memes. Which leads to Reels. Which leads to a break that doesn’t only lack fuel, but drains me further.
If you find yourself following a similar pattern, I have great news. Meaningful, important and fulfilling breaks that fuel you do, in fact, exist. But you must consider what breaks work for you.
A break can be a micro-vacation that lets you turn your focus to something else. Yet, vacations are different for everybody. Some might consider running a marathon in Hawaii to be their ideal trip. Other people might prefer to cozy up in a warm Tennessee cabin surrounded by snow. Similarly, a break that revives me might ruin your vibe. So, how do you decide what breaks to take?
Here are four steps I used to create my ideal mini brain holiday:
1. First, I examined my goals. What is something I want to achieve this year? Personally? Financially? Physically? One of my goals is to run a 5k this year (or at least train and register for a 5k to solidify my commitment).
2. Second, I divided my goals into different time segments. I used this helpful format: In [fill in time] minutes, I can do [fill in activity] to work toward my goal of [fill in goal]. For instance, in five minutes, I can walk on my walking pad to increase my step count to work toward my goal of running a 5k.
The wonderful thing about this method is that it can be applied to any amount of time for any goal. Proof? In 15 minutes, I can journal outside to work toward my goal of being more mindful. In 10 minutes, I can call my cousin to work toward my goal of remaining close to my family. In two minutes, I can cut up some fresh carrots to work toward my goal of eating whole foods. I rest my case.
3. Third, and perhaps the most difficult, I have to make the time to prioritize these breaks over their screen-based alternatives. Sometimes, out of habit, I will just pick up my phone without thinking in between tasks. However, breaking this pattern is indeed possible. I like to set a vision board picture as my screensaver to remind myself of the ultimate long-term goal, which helps me see past the short-term satisfaction. Another helpful alternative is to change my phone’s screen color settings. Setting your phone to grayscale makes scrolling less appealing (and, at least for me, it helps a lot). Whatever method you choose, the overall objective is to remind yourself of what you want to achieve six months, a year or even five years down the road.
4. Lastly, I repeat this process with every goal that I have. Whether it’s maintaining a clean environment or reading more fun books, I can break each goal down into a five to fifty minute segment so that I can work on them while continuing to strive toward my academic objectives. Embracing these intentional breaks, helps me achieve my overall goal: living a more balanced life. By following these four simple steps, you can too!