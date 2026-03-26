A Student’s Guide to Preparing for Course Selection

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With course selection inching closer, stress begins to loom over students’ heads and questions creep in. What classes should I take? What do I need to graduate? Which professors are rated poorly?

And rightfully so. Course selection not only dictates your track to graduation, but the levels of stress and anxiety you will feel the next semester.

While many advisors are incredibly helpful, mistakes do happen – especially during registration periods when advisors are busiest. There have been numerous times someone has complained to me about their advisor, mentioned how they messed up a schedule, made a student register for a class they didn’t need or were plain rude.

That’s a huge mistake to make – classes cost hundreds of dollars – and no student is looking to throw away their money on something not worthwhile.

So, how does one prevent this and overcome the fear attached to course selection?

The first step is preparation.

I would recommend scheduling an appointment with your academic advisor – in advance. Course selection time is the busiest for advisors, and it can become extremely difficult to reserve a time slot.

It is crucial to look at your degree audit and determine what you still have to take. Write down different classes you still need to take, and go from there.

While waiting for your advisor appointment, you’ll want to build a schedule that works for you. If you are a morning person, include morning classes. If you have trouble waking up to your alarm, aim for afternoon classes. While not every class has multiple time slots, some have different options for you to choose from.

Also, be sure to research your professors on Rate My Professor. If different professors are teaching your course, read through other students’ experiences. If you see 2/5 stars and think to yourself “Yeah, but I’m hard-working and get better grades than most” you’re more than likely wrong. Surely you’re smart, but so is everyone else that got into the University of Florida. Every student here is an overachiever – and it is most likely a smart, hardworking student telling you to stay away. Although responses on Rate My Professor are subjective, going through them can bring light to patterns that you should take into account.

Additionally, do not procrastinate taking prerequisites. These are what typically hold people from graduation. Completing them first can make your final years more enjoyable, filled with electives and major-focused courses. Save yourself that extra stress, and prevent the tolling experience of having to endure another semester because your advisor failed to mention a class you needed to graduate.

Before registration opens, take the time to sit and really consider how your next semester will look. Think about extracurriculars, recruitment timelines and anything else that will be happening at the same time. The research you put into it now will only benefit you in the long run.

Once you have a general outline of what classes you want to enroll in, write some questions you have for your advisor. Be prepared to have them approve your plan, and make suggestions. But also stand your ground. If they are trying to sway you and you have a bad gut feeling about their alternatives, explain to them why you are making the decisions you are.

With this, you’ll be ready to take on the academic advisor appointment and conquer your course selection date.

Lastly, be sure not to put too much on your plate. As mentioned earlier, looking into the professors beforehand can help with this, but if you can, spread out any difficult classes you have to take. You do not want hours of studying and nightly library sessions to take over your life. Spacing them out will take a lot of pressure off you and prevent burnout.

And if you don’t get that class you were hoping for, take a deep breath. It will all work out. Everyone’s timeline looks different and there is no gain to be earned in comparing yourself to others.

Preparation doesn’t guarantee a perfect schedule, but it can make course selection far less dreadful.