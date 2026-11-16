This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UFL chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Whenever I start to feel like life is fighting against me, I tend to fall back into old habits. One of mine, and maybe one of yours, is doomscrolling. It’s an extremely entertaining way to disconnect with the real world. But no matter what your bad habits look like, it’s important to have a routine to fall back on when you’re trying to break them. Finding something to occupy your time that is healthier and more productive than your old habits can make all the difference.

This past week, I challenged myself to cut my screen time in half. I have been asking myself one question recently: How much could I do with all the time I spend on my phone? So, here are five of the most rewarding things I intentionally did this week instead of doomscrolling. If you read, maybe you’ll be inspired to do the same.

#1: Start a New Book or Reread an Old Favorite

Between school and work, the last thing I want to do after a 12 hour day is read a book. Mentally, I’m already exhausted from being immersed in the journalism world (which requires a lot of reading). But I’ve forgotten how refreshing it can be to pick up a book simply because I want to.

Reading gives me a break from screens and the real world. There’s something so comforting to me about getting lost in a story. Reading can teach everyone something new. Consuming stories, whatever genre you prefer, stimulates your brain, reduces stress, improves sleep and boosts your mood. When you find a book you love, it will change your life.

So… Here are some that I love!

Twilight

Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult

Harry Potter

The Empath’s Survival Guide by Judith Orloff

The Power Of Now by Eckart Tolle

#2: Reach Out to an Old Friend

Like many college students, I’ve been dealt the hard hand of long-distance friendships. Being in these fundamental years of my life, the people around me are moving and starting new chapters. It’s hard to keep up all the time.

But instead of spending an hour mindlessing scrolling on my phone, something I did multiple times this week was call an old friend. Every time I left the conversation, I felt more content than I would have otherwise (Shoutout Maia!).

For me, it’s a reminder of how many people I have in my life who care about me. And if I’m already going to be on my phone, I might as well FaceTime my long distance BFFs.

#3: Take a Walk, Play a Sport, Just Get Out Of Bed

Anxiety and depression can feel a lot heavier when you’re standing still. And when I feel myself coming down with a little seasonal depression (thanks daylight savings), laying in bed with my phone in hand is usually all I want to do. But obviously that only encourages anxiety and depression to fester.

One of the rewarding things I did this week was go on walks simply to clear my mind. Not walking to class, not walking because I have somewhere to be, but walking just for me and my well-being. Getting outside and moving your body is almost always going to be therapeutic.

In Gainesville, some of my favorite places to be active are Southwest and Flavet Field, specifically at the tennis or pickleball courts. I also love walking around Lake Alice and strolling to my favorite coffee shop.

#4: Explore Creative Outlets

I realized that whenever I’m not busy with friends, chores, homework or working a shift, I’m usually on my phone. So I started to explore different creative and artistic ways to express my energy, emotions and stress. Even if everything didn’t end up in a frame, the experience of playing with materials and creating something authentic to me was the whole purpose.

Here are some arts and crafts I loved:

Magazine Collages: All you need are old magazines, mail or anything with interesting visuals that have meaning to you, glue, scissors and a piece of paper. Cut out pictures, words and colors that catch your eye then glue them together on a surface to create something that represents whatever you want.

Doodling/Drawing: Drawing is another classic and easy way to practice creativity. It can be hard to find inspiration sometimes, so I turn to Pintrest, and just doodle my heart away while listening to music.

Make a Vision Board: The new year is right around the corner, and you can never start manifesting too early. Making a vision board for where you want to see yourself this time next year can set your intention and goals.

#5: Journaling

Maybe it’s because I am a writer, but journaling is one of the consistent routine practices that has always been able to keep me off my phone and out of my anxiety. Every morning and night before bed I do a brain dump. I write down everything in my head and leave all my worries on the page when I walk away. This is a powerful practice I encourage everyone to engage in.

And there are other ways to journal too. Something else I like to write about are my goals and wishes for that day, week, month etc. This helps me set my intentions and reminds me what I’m striving for.

There were plenty of other things I did this week to improve my mood and productivity, like dancing, watching documentaries, spending time in nature and prioritizing kindness.

It’s easy to get caught up in our own heads with the weight of assignment deadlines, relationships and everyday stressors. When things get overwhelming, we often turn to what feels familiar and offers an instant dopamine boost: our phones.

So here’s to stepping away from screens, reconnecting with ourselves and embracing the real world around us instead of the one we’ve created in our hands.