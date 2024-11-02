EMBRACING CHANGE: LETTING GO, TRANSFORMING, AND INVESTING IN YOURSELF

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCT chapter.

Navigating the whirlwind of change and transformation can feel like trying to assemble a MRP HOME furniture piece without the instructions- confusing, a little frustrating, and possibly resulting in a few extra pieces left over. Investing in oneself can be a courageous path and an emotional rollercoaster for young women, where tears and laughter can come easily and freely. But do not worry! You’re not the only one on this lovely, chaotic adventure. Simply see yourself as a work in progress, a dynamic masterpiece deserving of all the support and self-love in the world. So, get your favourite snack and a comfortable blanket as we dive into five sweet tips that will help you embrace change, nurture your transformation, and invest in the incredible person you’re meant to be.

Accept the phoenix within you (with a side of sizzle)

Embracing the phoenix within you is about celebrating transformation and self-acceptance, and what better way to do so than through fashion? Consider each outfit a new layer of your bright character, symbolising the path you’ve walked to rise from the ashes. When you choose pieces that speak to your soul – bold colours, one-of-a-kind shapes and eye-catching accessories – you’re not just dressing up but arming yourself with confidence. Each morning becomes a runway for you to showcase your ferocious spirit, reminding the world (and yourself) that you are a masterpiece in the making. So, make your clothing a celebration of who you are and who you’re becoming, and wear it with pride like the phoenix you are.

Let Go Like It’s Your Ex’s Favourite Sweater

Letting go of past burdens can feel like saying goodbye to your ex’s favourite sweater- a cozy piece that’s been a staple in your life- filled with memories and comfort. While it’s hard to part with something that feels like a warm hug, clinging to it can weigh you down. Just like that sweater, holding onto the past can keep you from celebrating new beginnings. Imagine the moment you finally decide to let it go, feeling the weight lift as you create space for fresh experiences. It’s a bittersweet process, but with every piece you release, you open yourself up to new possibilities and a brighter future. So, take a deep breath, let that sweater find a new home, and step into a world where you can fully flourish.

Treat yourself just like you would with chocolate

Think of it as an investment in yourself, similar to purchasing all your favourite chocolates. Don’t cut corners while selecting a balance of interests, self-care, and new skills. Treat yourself like the queen you are, whether it’s with a spa day, a new book, or cooking experiments. And never forget that, like chocolate, you deserve the occasional indulgence without feeling guilty.

Transform yourself one “I Can’t even” at a time

Accept change the same way you accept the times life throws you a curveball, and all you can say is, “I can’t even.” Laugh at how ridiculous it all is! When times are bad, step back, roll your eyes, and tell yourself you’re still growing, even though it may occasionally seem like you’re falling down at your own feet.

Remind yourself you’re a work in progress

Never forget that you are a wonderful work in progress. Consider yourself a DIY project with occasional splatters and uneven lines; that’s what makes you special! So, get your hands dirty, accept the mess and keep working on your masterpiece.

In the grand adventure of life, remember that growth and transformation often come wrapped in the chaos of emotions- like a kid finding a gift in their happy meal. It would either make them laugh, cry, or question their choices (especially if that prize is a small plastic toy). But in regards to you, with the laughs and tears life brings, you’re creating a gorgeous, imperfect work of art that is entirely uniquely YOU. So, enjoy the ride, hold onto the memories, and never forget that, even on the hardest days, you’re one step closer to being the incredible person you were destined to be; you just need a few more snack breaks in between!