Let them be wrong.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCSB chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

People will misunderstand you. They’ll form opinions about you based on small moments, brief interactions, or incomplete information. And while our instinct is often to explain ourselves or correct them, the truth is that not every opinion needs to be challenged.

I’m sure we’ve all heard of Mel Robbins’ “Let Them” theory, or at least seen TikToks about how simply staying “unbothered” can entirely change the trajectory of your life. Obviously, not everything online is true. But, in this case, I believe it.

It is way too often that we let other people affect the way we think and define our worth. Suddenly, everyone else’s opinion matters more than our own, and everything said about us starts to feel like the truth.

Although it is natural to care about what people think and about how you’re perceived, it doesn’t have to control your life. Your actions, thoughts, and feelings should come from within, not be altered by a person who most likely doesn’t even know you.

So let’s talk about why learning to let things go — and being a little more unbothered — might actually change (and improve) your life.

Let Them

Taking it back to Mel Robbins, let’s talk about the “Let Them” theory.

Picture this: your friends go out without inviting you, a customer is rude to you at work, or the guy you’ve been talking to ghosts you for no apparent reason. Any of these scenarios would naturally result in pain, frustration, or, in the very least, annoyance. You can rack your brain trying to figure out why a situation played out the way it did, but, in reality, every “what if” just leads to a dead end. The truth is, you’ll never really know.

But, according to the “Let Them” theory, when something is out of your control — which, more often than not, means other people — it is far more beneficial to let it go than to dwell on it. Instead of overanalyzing someone else’s behavior or trying to understand why they acted the way they did, the idea is simple: let them.

Let them think what they want. Let them act how they choose. Let them misunderstand you if they’re going to.

Your time is valuable, and spending mental and emotional energy on situations that are completely out of your hands doesn’t serve you. Of course, this is much easier said than done. Our first instinct is often replaying situations in our heads, attempting to figure out what we could have done differently. But learning to take a step back and consciously let things go is the first step toward freeing yourself from that cycle.

Define Who And What Matters

Like most things in life, the mindset of being “unbothered” isn’t black and white. No extreme is healthy — there has to be balance. Choosing to prioritize yourself doesn’t mean you suddenly stop caring about everything or everyone. It simply means recognizing what is actually worth your energy.

For example, if a random person talks down to you or says something hurtful, don’t let that make you question your self-worth. At the end of the day, they don’t know you. They don’t know your values, your beliefs, what you stand for, or the way you treat people. They’ve seen a tiny sliver of you and decided to criticize it.

Someone who only sees that small piece of you doesn’t deserve the right to define who you are as a person.

However, there are certain opinions that should matter. Personally, I care about what my friends and family think about me because they do know me. They see the full picture — the good, the bad, and everything in between. They can keep me in check (and trust me, they do), and most of the time their perspective comes from a place of honesty and care rather than judgment.

Learning to distinguish between the voices that matter and the ones that don’t is one of the most freeing things you can do.

Save Your Breath

In today’s world, I’ve noticed that a lot of people (myself included) would rather cut off their left arm than partake in confrontation. It’s much easier to sit behind a screen and type paragraphs (that might as well be novels) just to try to get a point across.

And while the drama can definitely feel entertaining in the moment, it becomes exhausting very quickly. The back-and-forth arguments, the long explanations, the constant need to defend yourself… it just drains your energy.

The truth is, not everything deserves that kind of effort. Sometimes the best thing you can do is simply move on and not engage at all. If something truly needs to be addressed, put the phone down and talk about it in person. Angry, impulsive texts rarely solve anything, and usually just make the situation worse.

But, most importantly, you don’t have to explain or justify yourself to everyone. Not every decision you make needs a defense, and not every misunderstanding needs to be corrected. Sometimes people are going to form opinions about you based on incomplete information, and that’s okay.

Let them be wrong.

The more comfortable you become with not overexplaining yourself, the more confident you appear. In many ways, choosing not to engage is its own form of power. Being calm, secure, and unaffected often says far more than any argument ever could.

You get one life, and only you get to decide how you want to live it. People may agree or disagree with your choices, but it isn’t your obligation to justify them to everyone.

The Real Benefits

The act of remaining unbothered comes with countless benefits that can genuinely transform the way you live and your quality of life.

When you stop allowing every comment, opinion, or interaction to affect you, you protect your mental peace. Instead of replaying conversations in your head or wondering why someone acted a certain way, you’re able to just shut it down and move on. That alone can significantly reduce anxiety and stress.

Without even realizing it, the constant overthinking, overanalyzing, and overexplaining that many of us fall into takes up a criminal amount of energy. When you let go of the need to control how others perceive you, that energy suddenly becomes available for things that actually matter. You’re able to prioritize your goals, work, friendships, and personal growth.

Additionally, not caring as much increases productivity. Instead of spending hours thinking about what someone meant by a comment or in a text, you’re able to stay focused on what you’re doing and what needs to get done. Your mind becomes clearer, and you’re able to approach tasks with a calmer, more rational perspective.

There are even physical benefits. Chronic stress from overthinking and worrying about others’ opinions can take a real toll on your body. Learning to let things go lowers stress levels, improves sleep, and makes you feel generally more at ease in your day-to-day life.

And perhaps most importantly, your relationships improve. When you’re not constantly seeking validation or giving every small situation a reaction, your interactions with others become more genuine and enjoyable. You’re able to show up as your true self, rather than the version of yourself you think others expect.

In many ways, being unbothered isn’t about not caring at all — it’s about caring about the right things. When you stop giving your energy to everything and everyone, you gain the freedom to invest it in the people and experiences that truly matter.