Why You Need To Try A Student Ambassador Program

Student Ambassadorships are probably one of the coolest perks of being a college student in the era of social media. Not only do you have the opportunity to learn invaluable marketing and PR skills by collaborating with your favorite brands, but you can also get free products and actual compensation for doing so. Part-time jobs with strict hours aren’t for everyone, but a little extra income to support you as a full-time student can never hurt. Ambassadorships offer flexible hours and mostly require social media work (something most of us are already familiar with, to some extent) and planning fun social events with peers.

Another wonderful thing about ambassadorships is that they’re pretty much open to everyone, assuming you have at least a small social media following. I just finished up an ambassador program with Stanley in the spring quarter of my senior year without any previous ambassador experience, and my only regret is that I didn’t do an ambassador program sooner.

From viral brands like Stanley 1913 to beloved clothing stores like Princess Polly and even popular dating apps like Tinder, there’s practically an opportunity for every type of company out there. I recommend thinking of some brands you enjoy and starting by researching if they have an ambassador program. You want to make sure that you are actually passionate about the brands you will be working with, as you will likely have to post about them quite a bit on your personal social media if you end up partnering with them. Your posts should never feel like a chore — not only would that defeat the purpose of your participating in an ambassador program, but it would also likely come across in the content you create.

Nonetheless, if you feel daunted by the idea of searching for ambassador programs on your own, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with some ideas to get you started based on the type of brand work you are interested in.

If you love all things trendy, definitely check out Stanley 1913’s brand-new student ambassador program! I can personally vouch for it after a whole quarter with the brand. Stanley has partnered with Newbridge Marketing Group (NMG), a marketing agency, to host the program, and NMG collaborates with tons of other brands, too. That said, another great perk: you only have to complete one application with NMG to be considered for all of their programs!

Fans of fashion should definitely look into becoming a Kendra Scott Gem Campus Ambassador or joining Princess Polly’s College Ambassador program. Evry Jewels also just started a new program where campus ambassadors can earn a commission.

Dating apps have, inevitably, become an aspect of the modern college experience. For enthusiasts of brands like Tinder or Bumble, you’re in luck! These programs are especially great for students interested in event marketing and socializing rather than mostly social media work.

For STEM kids who want to branch out into marketing (or vice versa), companies like Microsoft, Samsung, and Amazon Prime offer great student ambassador programs. Some fun perks include a free phone from Samsung and a 1-year membership to Prime Student. Max also has a student ambassador program; fans of shows like Succession and Game of Thrones should definitely check it out, especially if you’re interested in marketing or working in entertainment!

Prime Student and Max work with Wasserman, a marketing agency, for their ambassador programs. So, like with NMG, you only have to complete one application to be considered for all ambassador programs. Some of their other fun recent opportunities include campus programs for adidas and La Croix.

So, channel your inner influencer and give these programs a try! Not only are they great networking opportunities, but they add a little spice to your life along with your resume.