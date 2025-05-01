The Self-Care Routine I Swear By During Midterms

Midterms season is upon us, quarter-system people, and with the end of the year approaching, it’s pretty hard to stay motivated. If your to-do list is longer than your sleep schedule and you’ve been telling yourself you need to “lock in” for days on end, trust me, you’re not alone.
Here are five simple self-care tips to romanticize your midterms grind, since you deserve to carve out some time for yourself despite drowning in lecture slides (or maybe that’s just me, but hopefully not).
- Carve out a little before-bed time every night
Even just 15 minutes of time to yourself before going to sleep can make a huge difference. For me, it’s reading a book that’s not assigned for class (crazy, I know), or watching a little bit of Gilmore Girls or YouTube, but it can really be anything. I know some girls who love to crochet, journal, or scroll on Pinterest with a face mask on. The only thing I would say is to avoid forms of social media that you can get “stuck” on – like TikTok, famous for its doom scrolling tendencies (yep, been there). Giving your brain a moment to breathe is so crucial, and I always sleep better when I’m not reciting memorizations in my head or panicking over my schedule right before bed.
- Get yourself a fun drink to stay motivated
One thing about me is I will be carrying a drink around at all times during the day. Whether it’s a cold brew, iced tea, or hot coffee, having a fun beverage in hand makes opening my laptop feel way more bearable. It’s a small thing, but it adds a bit of excitement to an otherwise exhausting day, and sometimes, that’s all I need. Pro-tip: pair your drink with a Spotify study playlist, and you’re pretty much golden.
- Make sure your space is clean (at least a little)
I live by the fact that a little order in your space = a little order in your brain. You don’t need to Marie Kondo your whole room or apartment, but clearing up your desk or folding that intimidating pile of laundry can seriously improve your mental clarity. Light a candle (if your building lets you), make your bed, and open a window, and suddenly, everything will feel more manageable, or at least, it does for me. It’s easier to conquer your Canvas to-do list when you’re not surrounded by chaos.
- Change study spots
This one has taken me my whole life to figure out. As someone who used to only go to the same two Powell chairs I found my first week of freshman year, I learned that sometimes, the brain just hits a wall. Turns out, your brain associates different places with different moods, which is why I try my best to reserve my bed for just sleeping and chill time, not for studying. But ultimately, if you want to trick yourself into feeling more focused or refreshed, try mixing it up. Sit in the sculpture garden, walk up to the hill, or invade a friend’s apartment – a little scenery shift can give your study routine the reset it desperately needs.
- Take breaks (without guilt)
This one is so underrated. Especially as students at the No. 1 public university (as we all know, there are signs across every inch of campus to remind us), we’re so conditioned to always be working. But guess what? That’s not realistic, and constantly being on the grind without any rest is a pretty quick road to burning out. Knowing I have a fun night out planned or a FaceTime date with a friend coming up actually makes me more motivated, since I know I have to get my stuff done before the fun starts. Whether it’s a walk, a snack, or roommate yap session, breaks aren’t slacking – they’re strategy.
At the end of the day, you’re more than your GPA, and it’s crucial to remind yourself of that. Midterms season may cause you to feel like everything is on the line, but it’s not. Carve out time for the little things, take care of yourself, and romanticize the grind – because you deserve to feel special and valued, even during Week 5.