The Morning, the Mic, the Mission: How Charlie Kratus Built a UCLA Tradition

If you’ve ever scrolled through Instagram and been greeted with a cheerful “Good morning, UCLA!” you’re already familiar with Charlie Kratus. The third-year business economics student has become a beloved campus figure, known for spotlighting student organizations, promoting campus events, and spreading joy through his viral videos. But behind the tie and sunny smile is a one-man media operation, run on passion, grit, and a deep love for the Bruin community.

From High School Announcements to UCLA Legacy

Charlie’s journey began in Concord, California, where he attended an all-boys Catholic high school and led morning announcements, something that laid the foundation for what would become Good Morning UCLA. He launched the account during college as a playful experiment but quickly saw it evolve into a powerful platform for community-building and storytelling.

Now with over 100,000 followers across Instagram and TikTok, Charlie has featured hundreds of student organizations, often introducing Bruins to groups they never knew existed.

The PEP Philosophy: Positivity, Engagement, Philanthropy

Charlie’s work is rooted in a clear and powerful mission he calls PEP:

Positivity : Bringing light to campus life through high-energy, humorous, and heartwarming content.

: Bringing light to campus life through high-energy, humorous, and heartwarming content. Engagement : Encouraging Bruins to get involved in clubs, cultural events, and student life to foster belonging and boost mental health.

: Encouraging Bruins to get involved in clubs, cultural events, and student life to foster belonging and boost mental health. Philanthropy: Supporting the greater Westwood and LA community through charitable events, donation drives, and collaborations.

He emphasizes that he turns down all brand deals to stay focused on uplifting UCLA without monetization distractions. “I’m not trying to sell anything,” he says. “I just want to help students connect.”

No Team, Just Charlie

Behind the scenes, Charlie films, edits, coordinates, and posts all his content alone. He balances school, internships, and social life while managing a flood of daily requests from students and clubs hoping to be featured. Despite the pressure, he remains grounded, noting that “every person has something to teach you,” and each video becomes a lesson in leadership, communication, and resilience.

Still, he admits it’s not always easy: “Sometimes when a video doesn’t do well, it really kills me,” he says. “But with over 400 posts, I’ve learned so much and I try to apply those lessons to the next video.”

Highlights, Aspirations, and a Legacy in the Making

Some of Charlie’s most viral videos include:

Running a marathon around the UCLA track, 105 laps total.

Running another marathon… around the In-N-Out drive-thru in Westwood, 260 laps.

Hosting chaotic, hilarious campus events like pancake-eating contests and, soon, a tomato-eating frat challenge.

And while he’s already achieved so much including a role as a presenter at the first-ever UCLA Athlete Awards show he has big dreams ahead. Among them: organizing a dorm room wedding video, creating a talent show, and maybe someday… landing a role as a real-life late-night talk show host.

It’s not out of the question. With a natural gift for public speaking, charisma, and a love for connecting with people, Charlie’s future might just lie in broadcasting. “If a network gave me a late-night show, I’d be the happiest guy in the world,” he says. “That would be the dream.”

When Crisis Struck, Community Came First

One of the most defining moments of Good Morning UCLA came not from a quirky event or club collab, but during a time of real fear: the Los Angeles fire during early winter quarter of 2025 near campus. As smoke filled the sky and students scrambled for updates, Charlie became an unexpected source of calm, sharing real-time videos and clear, concise information to keep the Bruin community informed.

“I just wanted to make sure people felt safe,” he says. “Especially students who stayed on campus or parents watching from far away.”

The impact was immediate. One mother, whose child was studying at UCLA from abroad, approached Charlie weeks later to thank him. His updates had brought her peace during one of the scariest moments of her child’s college experience. It’s a story he hasn’t forgotten.

“That meant so much to me. It made me realize the platform could be more than fun, it could be useful. It could be comforting.”

In that moment, Good Morning UCLA proved itself as more than just a campus Instagram account. It became a lifeline.

his story, your story

Charlie’s story is one of optimism, creativity, and dedication to community. His videos may only last a few seconds on your feed, but the impact: helping students find their people, feel seen, and laugh along the way lasts much longer.

If Good Morning UCLA were a class, Charlie says the syllabus would include “talking to strangers, optimism, John Wooden quotes, and a catalog of every random club at UCLA.” Perfectly suited for the mission to make campus feel a little smaller and a whole lot kinder.