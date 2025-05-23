Sex Tips From A Sexpert: What You Didn’t Learn In Health Class

When it comes to sex, intimacy, and everything in between, we all deserve a little guidance and who better to spill the gossip than someone who knows their stuff? I sat down with my friend Angelikka, a student at UCLA and a member of Sexperts, and let me tell you… she delivered. From hygiene hacks to confidence tips to leveling up your foreplay game, her advice was too good not to share. Consider this your unofficial Sexy Girl Survival Guide because pleasure is power, and knowledge is hot.
Ladies, let’s talk hygiene. Carrying intimate wipes and a spare pair of underwear in your bag is a simple but game changing habit. Whether you’re preparing for a steamy night or freshening up after, products like The Honey Pot’s sensitive wipes are perfect for staying clean and confident. (Pro tip: you can use them on your partner too because a UTI is never sexy.)
Foreplay isn’t just physical—it’s a vibe. Angelikka and her parter are medium-distance, so they love to sext throughout the week to build anticipation and stay connected. Foreplay can start at dinner, in the car, or with a flirty glance across the room. Think of it as foreplay for your brain, and don’t skip it—it sets the tone for everything that follows.
Let’s retire the stigma: lube is your best friend. Spit isn’t reliable (or sanitary), so keep a good water-based lube on hand to keep things smooth and sexy. Your body doesn’t always produce the moisture you need, even if you’re super turned on—and that’s normal. Lube helps you stay in the moment without distractions. Slide it in (literally) and thank me later.
Pleasure starts with you. If you don’t know what you like, how can anyone else? Masturbation is not only normal—it’s essential. Make it a ritual: light a candle, throw on some music, and explore what feels good. The better you know your body, the more confident you’ll be in the bedroom—and confidence is very sexy.
Let’s keep it real—giving and receiving oral sex takes skill and patience. Start slow, pace yourself, and pay attention to your partner’s reactions. For giving head: focus on the tip, and use your hands to help with what doesn’t fit. For going down on a girl: combining fingers with tongue action? Iconic. Do less, but do it well.
If your sex life isn’t hitting lately, the issue might not be in the bedroom. Diet, sleep, stress, and even medications can all impact your sexual wellness. Taking care of your mental and physical health—whether that’s through yoga, journaling, or just drinking more water—can reignite your spark.
From boundaries to fantasies, clear communication is key to hot, healthy sex. Intimacy requires vulnerability, so make sure you feel safe enough to express your needs and desires. Let your partner know your favorite spots, your erogenous zones, and what you’re curious to try. When you’re both on the same page, the chemistry is undeniable.