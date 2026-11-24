This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

With the rise of wearable fitness and health trackers, many people now wake up to a sleep score after each night’s rest. The watches and rings claim to be fairly accurate, but if they are, why doesn’t my score reflect how rested I actually feel?

I’m coming up on two years with my Garmin watch, which means roughly 730 mornings of checking my sleep score. It has become one of the first things I do after waking up. Sometimes a low score makes sense: I went to bed too late, woke up too early, or didn’t wind down enough the night before. But other times, I feel well rested and still get a poor number. And after two years, I have yet to see the coveted perfect 100.

Garmin watches, Oura rings, and Whoop bands all offer sleep tracking that grades how well you slept. The score often factors in how restful your sleep was, how long you slept, and how much time you spent in each sleep stage: light, deep, and REM.

When I first got my watch, this was the feature I was most excited about. I would finally know how well I was sleeping. But the longer I’ve owned it, the more skeptical I’ve become about how accurate the data really is. Garmin says its watches compile sleep scores using several metrics, including heart rate and heart rate variability, body movement, respiration, and pulse oximetry. It’s hard to believe something as small as a watch can accurately measure all of that, and you’d be right to doubt it.

Anyone who has spent time in the fitness world knows that wrist-based heart rate monitors tend to be less accurate than chest straps. In a 2023 paper published in the International Journal of Exercise Science, two researchers at Texas A&M University–San Antonio compared the two and found chest straps to be more accurate.

And heart rate isn’t the only potential weak spot. Most wearable trackers use motion sensors called accelerometers to track your movement overnight, and lying perfectly still doesn’t always mean you’re asleep. Your device may read it that way anyway and misreport your sleep stages. In short, your wearable won’t get it right every time, and some nights it may not even come close.

In 2020, researchers published a study on seven different sleep trackers, which is available in the National Library of Medicine. The researchers concluded that “Garmin sleep scores are useful for tracking broad sleep habits and multi-night recovery trends, but exact sleep stage breakdowns and nightly scores are only rough estimates compared to clinical polysomnography.”

So enjoy your morning sleep score as a fun metric, but take it with a grain of salt. At the end of the day, nobody knows your body better than you do.