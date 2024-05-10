Goodbye Muscle Soreness: Post-Run Yoga Has Changed My Life

If you’ve ever struggled with Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness the day after an incredible run, this article is for you!
I restarted my running journey about two months ago after finally recovering from a broken foot, but this time, things were a little different. My leg muscles were not used to prolonged movement after months of resting, and muscle soreness would knock me out for days following a run. I only did dynamic stretches to warm up before a run and avoided stretching afterwards — partly out of laziness, partly because the static stretches I tried didn’t really same to make a difference.
Typically, I practice yoga on my non-running days, but a couple weeks ago, I decided to do 40 minutes of yoga after my 4-mile evening run. Why? I was procrastinating on an assignment due at midnight. I chose to do Yin Yoga, which is characterized by longer holds for the poses and deep stretching. The 40 minutes went by in a breeze and I felt great afterwards, with double the endorphins and double the exhaustion. However, the real surprise was the day after — I kept waiting for the muscle soreness to hit, but it never did! I tried Yin Yoga after my subsequent runs and quickly discovered that it aided not just my muscle recovery, but also the overall quality of runs. I loved how it allowed me to unwind and slow down after an extended period of fast movement.
Now, post-run yoga is an essential part of my running routine, and I highly recommend it to fellow-runners! If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are some of my favorite Yin Yoga poses:
- Janu Sirsasana (Head-to-knee pose)
This forward fold is a complete leg stretch, from your ankles to your hips. It also stretches your back muscles, adding to deep relaxation after a long workout. There are a couple variations you can try for a different boost (eg: a spinal twist instead of a fold).
- Ardha Hanumanasana (half monkey pose)
Your hamstrings will thank you for practicing this pose! While this is a preparatory pose for full splits (Hanumasana), just practicing this pose by itself really opens up the hamstrings and prevents lower body injury.
- Anjaneyasana (low lunge pose)
This is the perfect follow-up/lead-up to the previous pose! It helps strengthen the core and correct posture while providing significant post-workout relief.
- Supta Virasana (Reclining Hero POse)
A restorative pose that stretches out your tired quads and hip flexors after running up and down all the hills around UCLA! It is a bit tricky to do if you’re not the most flexible, so I recommend variations such as Virasana (Hero Pose) or Ardha Supta Virasana (Half Reclining Hero Pose) to start out and build your way from there over time.
There are a lot more Yin Yoga poses that target the lower-body, so I encourage you to explore and find the ones that work best for you. As a reminder: yoga can do more damage than good if done incorrectly — do not force your body into stretches! Instead, focus on good alignment and check-in with how your body feels during the breathwork flow. Following a tutorial or learning from an in-person instructor is a great way to get started.
I hope you try and experience the transformative power of yoga for post-run recovery!