Goodbye Muscle Soreness: Post-Run Yoga Has Changed My Life

If you’ve ever struggled with Delayed Onset Muscle Soreness the day after an incredible run, this article is for you!

I restarted my running journey about two months ago after finally recovering from a broken foot, but this time, things were a little different. My leg muscles were not used to prolonged movement after months of resting, and muscle soreness would knock me out for days following a run. I only did dynamic stretches to warm up before a run and avoided stretching afterwards — partly out of laziness, partly because the static stretches I tried didn’t really same to make a difference.

Typically, I practice yoga on my non-running days, but a couple weeks ago, I decided to do 40 minutes of yoga after my 4-mile evening run. Why? I was procrastinating on an assignment due at midnight. I chose to do Yin Yoga, which is characterized by longer holds for the poses and deep stretching. The 40 minutes went by in a breeze and I felt great afterwards, with double the endorphins and double the exhaustion. However, the real surprise was the day after — I kept waiting for the muscle soreness to hit, but it never did! I tried Yin Yoga after my subsequent runs and quickly discovered that it aided not just my muscle recovery, but also the overall quality of runs. I loved how it allowed me to unwind and slow down after an extended period of fast movement.

Now, post-run yoga is an essential part of my running routine, and I highly recommend it to fellow-runners! If you’re looking for a place to get started, here are some of my favorite Yin Yoga poses:

There are a lot more Yin Yoga poses that target the lower-body, so I encourage you to explore and find the ones that work best for you. As a reminder: yoga can do more damage than good if done incorrectly — do not force your body into stretches! Instead, focus on good alignment and check-in with how your body feels during the breathwork flow. Following a tutorial or learning from an in-person instructor is a great way to get started.

I hope you try and experience the transformative power of yoga for post-run recovery!