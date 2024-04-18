Five Alternative Exercise Options To Keep Your Fitness Routine Fun

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter.

Look, I’m not usually one to get upset about social media trends, but after coming across the “Older Women Doing Anything But Working Out” jokes, I have to give my two cents. Providing individuals with alternatives to weightlifting or traditional cardio workouts is something that should be encouraged, not just within the fitness industry, but the general public as well. Yes, some alternative fitness styles may seem unusual, but that doesn’t mean that they should be stigmatized. Staying active, no matter how it is done, should always be encouraged, especially if you are working a full-time job or have children to raise. Not to mention, some of these workouts can be used to supplement traditional workout methods, helping you to become even stronger and more capable than you’d be solely weight training. Also, working out should be fun! Yes, that is not a typo. Exercise should not feel like a chore to you. In fact, getting to move your body, no matter how you do it, is a privilege and should be taken seriously. So, to honor my love for making exercising fun, here are five of my favorite fitness alternatives to keep you smiling through the sweat!

In a world where fitness freaks are obsessed with only weightlifting and running, it’s refreshing to explore alternatives that cater to diverse interests and preferences. The recent wave of “Older Women Doing Anything But Working Out” jokes is totally restrictive, tone-deaf, and underscores the need to embrace the variety of ways people can stay active. Whether it’s through dance cardio or boxing, the message is clear: exercise should be enjoyable and accessible to all. These alternative workouts not only offer physical benefits but also can provide individuals with a sense of joy and community. So, what are you still reading for? Don’t let yourself miss out on a world of fun fitness. See you there!