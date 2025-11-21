5 Ways To Be More Thankful this Thanksgiving (Even If You’re Having a Hard Year)

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCLA chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It feels like Thanksgiving always arrives right when life feels busiest. Midterms just ended, finals are coming and everyone is tired. It is supposed to be a holiday centered on gratitude, but feeling thankful does not always happen easily. Maybe this year was amazing. Maybe it was heavy. Maybe it was both. No matter what your year looked like, you can still reconnect with thankfulness in ways that feel honest and doable.

Here are five ways to feel more grounded and grateful this Thanksgiving – plus simple examples you can try.

Notice the tiny wins and quiet joys Gratitude often lives in small moments. The latte that hit just right. The TikTok that made you laugh. A roommate who shared a snack. A professor who showed kindness when you were stressed. These little things matter more than we realize. Example you can try:

Start a running list in your Notes app. Mine is called good things are always happening to me. I write down positive moments from my day, like seeing a cute dog on campus or getting through a tough task. Reading it at night helps me end the day with a grateful mindset. Give yourself space to feel everything You do not have to act like the year was perfect. Gratitude becomes more real when it sits alongside whatever was hard. Allowing yourself to feel the full picture makes thankfulness easier and more genuine. Example you can try:

Take ten minutes and journal. Write down three things that were difficult this year and three things that helped you get through them. Seeing both together reminds you that support and strength were present even when things felt heavy. Take a break from your phone It is hard to feel grateful when you are stuck in comparison mode. A quick screen break helps you notice what is happening around you. Example you can try:

Cook something with family or go for a walk and actually look at the changing colors, the way the air feels and the little signs of fall you usually miss. Being present makes gratitude much easier. Photo by Askar Abayev from Pexels Do one small act of generosity Doing something kind shifts your attention away from stress and toward connection. It does not need to be big to make an impact. Examples you can try:

Text someone you appreciate. Bring a friend a snack while they study. Offer to help clean up after dinner. Small acts of care create a sense of gratitude in you and in the person you help. Start one new tradition that feels meaningful Traditions make holidays feel grounding. Creating your own gives you something to look forward to each year. Examples you can try:

Watch a comfort show after dinner. Bake the same dessert every Thanksgiving. Write one thing you learned this year and save it in a jar. Simple rituals build meaning over time.

Being thankful does not require a perfect year. It only asks you to notice the small moments that helped you grow and the people who showed up for you in ways that mattered. This Thanksgiving, take a breath, slow down and let yourself see the good that is still around you.