5 Ways to Stay Heart Healthy as a College Student

Every Sept. 29, World Heart Day is celebrated to promote global visibility for heart health awareness and preventive measures against cardiovascular diseases (CVD). Founded by the World Heart Foundation in 2000, the annual occasion was recognized in response to the rapid number of cardiovascular-related deaths and ailments observed by the World Health Organization and the WHF. According to the organizations, CVD alone accounted for 30% of global deaths in 2000. These numbers only continued to trend upward, especially in recent years, with the onset of lifestyle-influenced conditions and permeating chronic stressors.

As a result, giving more attention to heart health initiatives becomes even more crucial. While these statistics seem to be more closely related to older demographics, young adults are far from immune — nearly one in four US adults ages 18–39 already has high blood pressure.

In celebration of World Heart Day, here are five ways you can be proactive about your heart health early on!

Limit Excess Caffeine Intake

Alex Frank / Spoon According to a 2017 FDA review of caffeine intake and associated health outcomes, the recommended daily caffeine intake is capped at approximately 400 milligrams. To put it in perspective, 400 milligrams a day can be equivalent to two full cups of coffee, or two 12-ounce cans of a favorite energy drink. While this seems like a usual intake allotment for the average college student, regular consumption of caffeine is consistently correlated with contributing to the early incidence of heart diseases in younger demographics. To get through days filled with lectures, studying, work, and assignments, reliance on caffeine isn’t a foreign concept. However, if you fall under this umbrella, making adaptable changes, such as spacing out caffeine intake or swapping in small substitutions (like water or teas), can help alleviate the heart strain caused by caffeinated consumption.

Take care of your gums

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon Seemingly unrelated, gum hygiene actually has a significant correlating relationship with cardiovascular health. Covered by the Cleveland Clinic, periodontal disease is caused by chronic inflammation of bacteria that are harmful to the gums and inside the mouth. Periodontal disease can stem from factors like poor diet, smoking, and lack of attention to dental hygiene. The relationship with heart health comes into play when these harmful bacteria enter the body’s bloodstream through irritated gum tissue. Once this occurs, the body becomes susceptible to systemic inflammation, which can lead to weakened arteries, blockages in the arteries caused by bacterial plaques, and even infection of the primary blood vessels surrounding the heart. Taken from the American Heart Association, a systematic study showed that those with a history of periodontal disease are at a 10-25% higher risk of developing some form of cardiovascular disease later in life. Of the most common heart diseases seen in tandem with periodontal ailments, coronary artery disease seems to be the most prevalent. This is why, although it may not seem likely, maintaining good habits like regular brushing and flossing can help protect the heart from toxins and foreign bodies. Maintaining a pristine dental routine will keep your smile brighter and your heart stronger.

Be mindful of stress on the body

Photo by cottonbro from Pexels There’s a reason they call stress the “silent killer” — stress sneakily permeates its way into obstructing natural biological processes, overworking body systems, and prematurely fatiguing the body in the process. What’s masked as a slight headache or minor exhaustion could actually equate to cognitive overload, high blood pressure, and a seriously weakened support system within the body. Several things, like lack of sleep, less nutrients, dehydration, general anxiety, and emotional distress, can cause stress in the body. When the body is under high amounts of stress, it releases cortisol and adrenaline hormones as a response. For college students, this may seem like a familiar feeling when considering factors such as exams, cramming deadlines, finances, and more. These hormones constrict blood vessels throughout the body, and this narrowing of arteries is what’s responsible for hypertensive states (high blood pressure). This is incredibly exhausting on the heart, as it beats faster, harder, and more sporadically. Taking a look at hypertension prevalence across the US, it was reported that from 2021 to 2023, one in five young adults in the US was diagnosed with hypertension. These numbers appear to trend upward with the addition of new case studies each year. Stress management is essential for any student seeking to enhance their health and wellness. Being mindful of this can be a massive game-changer for heart longevity. It is essential to avoid robbing yourself of valuable rest time and taking care of protecting your moments of calm.

Get Physical: Join in on team sports or campus activities

Burst | Pexels Maintaining routine activity is a great way to keep your circulatory system in good shape. While this certainly doesn’t mean going hard and training for a marathon, a simple activity that targets cardio and breaks a sweat can be a lifestyle adaptation your heart will be thankful for in the long run. Recommended by the AHA, even just one hour of aerobic exercise or vigorous activity can significantly improve heart functionality by lowering blood pressure, improving cholesterol levels, and facilitating healthy blood flow. It’s said that 22-31% of those who regularly partake in activity are less likely to fall victim to cardiovascular death. As a student at UCF, there are so many ways to promote physical activity. Whether it’s joining organized team sports on campus, such as pickleball or tennis, signing up for a group exercise class with the Recreation and Wellness Center, or even participating in the ongoing intramural football league, opportunities like these can be found all around campus. Alternatively, if you prefer a more private activity, taking a hike around UCF’s Arboretum trails is an all-time personal favorite of mine.

Schedule a heart screening