Why College Students Are “Bed Rotting” More Than Ever

If you’ve ever thought to yourself that you needed to get out of bed in a few minutes after glancing at the clock, only for you to still be in bed hours later, you’ve probably experienced the Gen Z-coined term “bed rotting.”

The viral term describes spending allotted time in bed while awake, often on a phone or laptop, to avoid stress or exhaustion. While the “trend” circulates widely on social media in a humorous manner, experts say it reflects deeper patterns affecting college students.

College students experience many pressures, such as education workloads, work and school balance, and immersive experiences through social media that can strain mental health. While occasional rest is normal, experts say prolonged bed rotting can reinforce avoidance habits and worsen fatigue. For many students, what feels like recovery may actually be exhaustion without recovery, and a warning that overwhelming stress needs attention.

Educational Burnout College burnout is one of the main reasons behind bed rotting behaviors. "Bed rotting" refers to staying in bed for extended periods, often while engaging in activities such as scrolling through content or watching television. Psychologists describe this behavior as a way of "pressing a snooze button on life" when someone feels overwhelmed by responsibilities. In college, where many students balance coursework, jobs, and extracurricular activities, that pressure can lead to avoidance. Gen Z Normalization Bed rotting is not just a UCF campus habit, but it is commonly seen amongst many young adults in college. Nearly half of Gen Z reports engaging in bed rotting, and about one in four say they have done it for an entire day or longer. Researchers at Powers Health say social media has promoted inactivity as self-care, making it feel acceptable rather than concerning. At a university such as UCF, these norms can quickly turn into an everyday routine. When the Bed Feels Safer Mental health experts warn that excessive time in bed while awake can both signal and worsen anxiety and depression. Spending long periods in bed can increase isolation, reduce motivation, and disrupt sleep cycles. For students experiencing stress, fatigue, or emotional overload, staying in bed can often feel easier than facing academic or social demands. Unlike normal rest, bed rotting usually involves excessive screen use. Young adults who bed rot typically scroll social media, stream shows, or text for hours while lying down. This engagement keeps the brain stimulated while the body remains inactive, preventing proper recovery. In dorms and small apartments, beds often become multipurpose spaces, used for sleeping, studying, and entertainment, making it feel easier to stay there all day. Flexibility Over Routine College routines often lack the structure of full-time work schedules. According to sleep trend surveys, more than one-quarter of people report lounging in bed most mornings. For UCF students with midday classes, online coursework, or irregular shifts, the boundary between rest and avoidance can take over quickly. Denial Of Boredom For some Gen Z students, bed rotting is framed as intentional rest rather than a dysfunction. The trend has been described as giving young adults "permission to rest without guilt." After countless hours of academic pressures and expectations to have a productive lifestyle, choosing inactivity can feel like accepting a new habit of control over picking time and energy.



If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health, help is available. Call or text the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988, or chat via 988lifeline.org. UCF students specifically can also access counseling services through UCF’s Counseling and Psychological Services.