The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter.

I stopped wearing makeup—not out of choice but laziness.

My depression got worse in recent months, and because of it, my old routines have become broken and disoriented. I cut makeup out of my routine because it gave me a little more sleep in the morning and less work to do before bed. Despite the unfortunate reason I stopped wearing makeup, I have discovered so much about myself, including how my past with makeup has affected me to become who I am now.

I’ve been wearing a full face of makeup since the sixth grade. Walking into homeroom with a full glitter cut crease and caked-on foundation was my normal, even though it was no one else’s. I always felt like I had to try harder than everyone else to look beautiful since I wasn’t born with “natural beauty” in my body and facial features. This mindset has followed me from middle school to college; I now realize how damaging this mentality has been.

Makeup was the only thing that made me feel beautiful and this led to me relying on it too much. I used it to try to make up for what my body lacked. Doing my makeup allowed me to transform into someone I felt proud to see in photos in addition to the mirror, but it couldn’t mask how I truly felt inside. It seemed as if everyone only ever had a compliment when they saw me with a face of makeup, causing me to avoid letting anyone see my face bare. This mentality followed me to a point where I would spend hours getting ready, putting on makeup just to go make out with a random guy in his dark apartment for a few hours. Though makeup gave me confidence at times, it also took away my confidence at other times, I knew I had to make a change.

I stopped wearing makeup completely a couple of months ago, and it’s helped me heal so much more than I thought it would. Although I occasionally wear mascara if I’m feeling fancy, I typically skip out on makeup not only due to laziness now, but also choice. Throughout this time, one thing I have noticed is how much better my skin has started looking, which has skyrocketed my confidence. I have dealt with acne my entire life, and although the scars to prove it are still there, my breakouts have become few and far between.

It also feels like I’m no longer wearing a mask. Every day I walk out of my apartment, I appreciate knowing others are seeing the real me rather than being hidden behind a layer of makeup. Although I know makeup is meant to enhance natural features, I used it to mask features I believed to be ugly, which ended up hurting me in the long run.

Going without makeup in public for the first time isn’t easy, especially when social media makes you feel like you shouldn’t, but it is possible. One tip I have to find the courage to stop wearing makeup is to find a skincare routine to embrace your natural skin. This skincare routine should make you feel just as good as you do with makeup on. I feel my most natural and beautiful when I put on my moisturizers and serums, which leave my skin with that natural glow and dew. I enjoy my skincare routine more than I’ve ever enjoyed my makeup routine, and that is something I never thought would be possible.

Another tip is to surround yourself with those who make you feel beautiful without anything extra. My boyfriend met me during this no-makeup phase, and he has never made me feel any less than beautiful. Similarly, my friends never hesitate to remind me that my natural facial features make me beautiful, not the makeup that once covered them.

I’m not saying wearing makeup is wrong or that you shouldn’t do it if you genuinely enjoy it. However, don’t feel like you need to hide behind foundation and concealer. Let yourself have those no-makeup days, and don’t think of yourself any less beautiful during those times. Do what makes you feel beautiful, whether that includes a face of makeup or embracing your natural beauty!