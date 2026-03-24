Why Everyone and Their Mother Is Running a Marathon

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It seems I can’t open Instagram Reels anymore without seeing another person running a marathon. Influencers, personal friends, random accounts I forgot I followed, suddenly everyone is posting their Strava stats. Supposedly, fewer than 1% of the world’s population has completed a marathon. So why does it feel like no matter how far I run, I can’t escape seeing another person’s sub-four-hour marathon? (Pun intended).

Is it just me? Or are we living in an era where run clubs are the new Tinder, Strava kudos feel better than likes, and we’re all collectively trying to outrun our problems?

A victim of the running Algorithm

Personally, I’ve fallen victim to it myself. At first, a 5K felt like a long run. Then one day it felt good, and suddenly I wound up running five or six miles… and it got addicting.

My algorithm is also almost entirely running Reels now, which definitely contributes to and feeds my new addiction. It almost normalizes it in a way. There’s a whole community of other crazy people online who are equal parts motivational and persuasively judgmental as they post their casual 10-mile Tuesday runs.

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Just like me.

When your entire feed is people posting their runs, what used to seem extreme starts to feel completely normal. And before you know it, signing up for a race doesn’t feel that crazy anymore.

Run Clubs Are the New Dating Apps

Another reason running has exploded recently? Community. As someone who started at the UCF Run Club on campus, I can attest that it’s one of the best ways to meet people.

At first, I was intimidated to join. I assumed everyone would be running six-minute miles while I struggled to keep up. But when I got there, I realized there’s a group for every pace. Sure, some people are running ridiculously fast. But others are running 10 or 11-minute miles and just enjoying the conversation. Running outside in fresh air and talking with other young people (if you can run and yap at the same time) ends up being way more fulfilling than just going to the gym by yourself.

I’ve seen jokes online about how running clubs are the new dating apps, and while that sounds like a stereotype, I do actually know multiple people who started dating through my run club. Honestly, it makes sense. If you meet someone on a run, you already know they prioritize health. One box is automatically checked.

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Gen Z Is Embracing “Wellness Culture”

Another factor driving the running boom is a broader cultural shift. Gen Z is drinking less alcohol than previous generations and prioritizing health and wellness more than ever. Instead of late nights at bars, more young people are gravitating toward activities that make them feel physically and mentally better, like fitness classes, pickleball, hiking, and running.

Running fits perfectly into this lifestyle shift. It’s accessible, affordable, and gives you a built-in endorphin boost. It’s also social. A morning run club followed by coffee has become the new version of going out. In other words, wellness is becoming the new social scene.

But still… why the marathon? Why can’t we just keep it at the 5Ks? Maybe a four-miler once in a while if we’re feeling crazy?

Running 26.2 miles used to feel like a once-in-a-lifetime accomplishment, something reserved for elite athletes or bucket-list goals. But social media has changed the perception of what’s possible. When you constantly see people your age posting race recaps and medal selfies, the distance starts to feel more achievable. You start thinking, if they can do it, maybe I could too.

The truth is, with proper training, pretty much anyone can run a marathon. If you haven’t noticed (if you’re on a different side of the internet than me), Strava’s new training app Runna is being marketed by influencers worldwide. It generates personalized marathon plans based on your experience level and race date, telling you exactly how many miles to run each week. Suddenly, something that once felt impossible becomes a step-by-step process.

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The Social Media Effect

Of course, social media is a huge part of why running feels so unavoidable right now. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok, and Strava have turned running into a social activity. You log miles, share routes, post race recaps, and give friends “kudos” for their workouts.

According to Strava’s CEO, Gen Z is expected to use Strava even more in the coming years, while their use of traditional social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok may stay the same or decrease. The platform has become a place where young people can share real-life activities rather than just scrolling.

Which raises an interesting question: Would people still run marathons if they couldn’t post about them? Maybe. But the visibility certainly doesn’t hurt. Seeing thousands of runners online makes the sport feel like a community, one that’s constantly motivating you to go just a little bit farther.

Maybe the marathon boom is just another fitness trend. Or maybe it says something deeper about Gen Z. In a generation dealing with stress, burnout, and endless screen time, running offers something simple: movement, fresh air, and a clear goal to work toward. You can’t doomscroll while you’re running mile three. And finishing a long run, or even just getting out the door, gives you a sense of accomplishment that’s hard to replicate online.

So yes, maybe everyone and their mother really is running a marathon right now. And honestly? I might be next. Just don’t forget to give me kudos.