UCF’s Resources for Sexual Assault and Domestic Violence

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Content Warning: This article discusses sensitive topics involving domestic violence, sexual assault, and trauma, which may be distressing or triggering for some readers.

With an academic institution as large and diverse as UCF comes an abundance of opportunities, experiences, and people. From countless student organizations and academic programs to the communities we build and the friendships we form, UCF is a place where thousands of students come to find their footing and discover a sense of belonging. Yet, within a university of this magnitude, students also carry experiences so deeply personal and painful that they may find themselves wondering whether they must endure them in silence. Behind the familiar faces we pass on campus every day are stories we may never hear, struggles we may never witness, and individuals who may not know where to turn for help.

If you are one of those students, I hope you understand that you are anything but alone. For those experiencing or recovering from domestic violence, sexual assault, or other forms of abuse, UCF offers resources, confidential support, and avenues for seeking help. Regardless of whether your experience feels significant enough to warrant reaching out, your pain does not have to meet a certain threshold to deserve compassion, safety, and support. You do not have to navigate what happened to you alone, and you deserve to know that help is available.

Recognizing and Knowing When to Seek Help

When it comes to domestic violence and sexual assault, no two experiences look entirely alike. Abuse does not always leave visible bruises, nor does assault always resemble the scenarios we have been conditioned to recognize. It can manifest through emotional manipulation, coercion, intimidation, controlling behavior, or violations of personal boundaries. Because these experiences do not always fit neatly into our preconceived definitions of violence, recognizing them for what they are can be difficult, particularly when the person responsible is someone we know, trust, or love.

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However, the absence of physical injuries does not diminish the seriousness of an experience, nor does uncertainty about what happened make someone’s distress any less deserving of attention. You do not need to have the right terminology, a perfectly articulated account, or even a clear understanding of what you have experienced to seek support. Whether something happened recently or years ago, the decision of when, how, and to whom you disclose your experience should be guided by your safety, comfort, and personal circumstances. Above all, seeking help does not require you to prove that your experience was painful enough to deserve it.

Understanding UCF’s Resources

The University of Central Florida offers a range of resources and avenues of support for students experiencing violence, assault, and harassment. As a student myself, I’ve noticed the informational posters tucked inside bathroom stalls, the phone numbers and infographics displayed across campus, and the familiar words “Let’s Be Clear” woven into the university’s awareness efforts. Yet, despite the visibility of these initiatives and UCF’s stated commitment to addressing sexual misconduct, stalking, and interpersonal violence, understanding where to turn and what each resource actually offers can feel overwhelming, especially for someone already navigating a difficult or traumatic experience. After all, knowing that help exists and knowing how to access it are two very different things. So, let’s break down the resources available to you and what you can expect from each.

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UCF Victim Services is a confidential 24/7 campus resource that provides free victim advocacy, crisis intervention, safety planning, and accompaniment to medical or legal appointments. Trained specialists provide crisis intervention, personalized safety planning, guidance on reporting and disclosure options, referrals, and other forms of support tailored to each individual’s circumstances. Central to its approach is the belief that survivors deserve autonomy over the decisions that affect their safety and well-being.

While Victim Services encourages reporting incidents to law enforcement, it recognizes that coming forward is a deeply personal decision and remains committed to respecting and supporting each individual’s choice. Ultimately, its purpose extends beyond responding to violence. Through advocacy, education, and collaboration, it seeks to empower survivors while working toward a community in which violence is neither normalized nor tolerated.

UCF also provides mental health support through its Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS), which offers a comprehensive range of free services to currently enrolled undergraduate and graduate students. These include initial assessments and personalized recommendations, solution-focused sessions, short-term individual and relationship counseling, group therapy, crisis intervention, and consultations. Recognizing that mental health needs vary from person to person, CAPS offers multiple avenues for students to seek support in ways that best accommodate their individual circumstances.

Students can schedule appointments online or by phone, inquire about same-day services, and access counseling both in person and through Tele-mental health options. Additionally, CAPS provides a 24/7 after-hours crisis line, ensuring that students experiencing emotional distress have access to professional support beyond regular office hours. For survivors navigating the psychological aftermath of violence or assault, these services can offer an important space to process their experiences, receive guidance, and begin healing at their own pace.

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Beyond the services highlighted above, UCF provides an extensive network of additional resources and support outlets for students navigating violence, abuse, and other difficult circumstances. Through its advocacy initiatives, educational campaigns, and community partnerships, the university seeks to challenge the conditions that perpetuate gender-based violence, domestic abuse, and sexual misconduct while fostering a campus environment rooted in safety, awareness, and accountability. An essential part of that effort is ensuring that survivors feel supported, respected, and empowered to seek assistance without fear of judgment or pressure to disclose more than they are comfortable sharing. After all, meaningful change begins not only with raising awareness, but with creating spaces where individuals know that their voices, choices, and experiences matter.

Navigating Reporting Options, Confidential Support, and the Path Toward Healing

For survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault, deciding what comes next can be just as overwhelming as coming to terms with what has already happened. The idea of reporting an incident, speaking with university officials, or even confiding in someone you trust may bring feelings of uncertainty, fear, or vulnerability. However, it is important to understand that seeking support and formally reporting an incident are not necessarily the same thing.

At UCF, confidential resources allow students to explore their options, receive guidance, and access assistance without being pressured into pursuing a particular course of action. Formal reporting through the university or law enforcement involves different procedures and confidentiality considerations, making it especially important to understand your options before deciding how to proceed. Whether you choose to report, seek counseling, speak with an advocate, or simply take time to process your experience, your decisions deserve to be approached with dignity and respect. Healing is neither a linear process nor one governed by a universal timeline, and there is no single correct way to navigate the aftermath of trauma.

Ultimately, I hope this article serves as a reminder that behind every university initiative, awareness campaign, and resource hotline lies something far more meaningful than an institutional commitment: the possibility of helping someone feel a little less alone. On a campus as vast as ours, it can be easy to believe that our individual struggles are too small to be noticed or too complicated to be understood. But your experiences do not become any less significant simply because they remain unseen by others.

You are not defined by what someone else has done to you, nor are you obligated to turn your pain into a story of resilience for it to matter. Whether you are ready to seek help today, tomorrow, or sometime in the future, I hope you remember that your safety matters, your choices matter, and your voice matters, even when you are not yet ready to use it. Above all, you deserve a life in which feeling safe is not a privilege you must earn, but a fundamental expectation you are entitled to have.