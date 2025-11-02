Sunday Scaries: How I Manage My Anxiety

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For many people, Sundays are a chance to hit reset: fresh laundry, a clean kitchen, and assignments wrapped up for the week ahead. But for others, Sundays aren’t relaxing at all. While a new week can sound exciting in theory, for some, it may feel more like a loop without escape. The to-do list piles up, responsibilities flood in, and suddenly the thought of Monday feels less like motivation and more like a weight on your chest.

However, with some structure and discipline, you can overcome that creeping anxiety around responsibilities and face them like a champ. I want to share my methods for building routine and calm — the ones that have helped me manage my “Sunday Scaries” (and everyday anxiety). Because let’s be real: that tight chest and rapid heartbeat we anxious people know all too well can sometimes be even scarier than spotting a witch in the dark.

Having Structure Helps Calm an Anxious Mind

I’ve dealt with anxiety and the constant feeling of impending doom since middle school, so it’s been a long and exhausting journey. Sometimes, I catch myself enviously watching people who exist in peace. Over time, I’ve learned to work with my anxiety instead of against it. As I grew up, the anxiety never really left, but the way I managed it evolved. For this reason, I want to emphasize the importance of understanding and working through your emotions, rather than letting them control you.

The presence of anxiety can feel like a never-ending game of catch, juggling between priorities and responsibilities. Structure has always helped me stay grounded, but I’ll admit, I haven’t always been consistent. From experience, I can clearly see the difference between the times I’ve been extremely scatterbrained and the times I’ve gone into my day with a to-do list. In the first scenario, I’m overwhelmed and on edge. Sure, I might meet my deadlines, but usually at the last possible minute, when the anxiety is peaking and I feel like I’m about to explode. I’ll forget a doctor’s appointment, remember a club meeting the day of, and end the day completely drained. When I plan, everything feels lighter. I still have a lot to do, but it’s organized and doable. Most importantly, I can face it with a sense of calm instead of panic.

Having structure helps tame an anxious mind because it replaces uncertainty with clarity. Anxiety often thrives in chaos, when everything feels unpredictable, our brains spiral trying to regain control. By building routines and setting plans, we create a sense of stability and predictability that calms those racing thoughts and reminds us that we’re capable of handling what’s ahead.

Staying Organized: Knowing What to Do, When, and How

In setting a strong foundation for yourself, staying organized is an important way to reduce anxiety and is a skill I wish I had started consistently doing much earlier. There are many ways to stay mentally tidy, but one of my personal favorites is using Excel. As a STEM student, I usually rely on it for data analysis, but it turns out to be an amazing tool for life organization. I have multiple Excel sheets dedicated to keeping my academic life on track; in a way, it helps me feel in control instead of overwhelmed.

In one of my courses, we were encouraged to create an Excel tracker to monitor our progress throughout our undergraduate studies. The goal was to ensure we were consistently meeting requirements and building experiences to prepare for graduate programs. My tracker includes separate tabs for volunteering, clinical experience, shadowing, research, and leadership. I even make sure to accompany each with dates, the number of hours, and quick notes on what I learned. Starting this Excel sheet has been a game-changer; it helps me balance commitments over time so I’m not scrambling later after I graduate, when it’s MCAT or application season. Seeing everything laid out makes the process far less intimidating, and a little organization truly goes a long way for both productivity and peace of mind. I also use Excel to track my grades across classes. When I notice myself slipping, I reflect on my study habits and adjust early to prevent test anxiety before finals.

Of course, any planning can make a huge difference, whether it’s a physical planner, Google Calendar, or whatever system works for you. There’s no single “right” way to plan; it’s about finding what fits your lifestyle. As long as you jot down the key things you want to get done (and leave room for a little spontaneity, because that’s what keeps life exciting), you’ll feel lighter and far more in control. Clarity is one of the simplest yet most powerful ways to calm an anxious mind.

Having Fun Isn’t a Distraction, It’s a Cure for Anxiety

This is a big one. Many college students sacrifice the fun parts of their lives and overwork themselves because they think enjoyment and responsibility can’t coexist. There are times when you’ll have to cut back or say no; that’s part of being busy, and it’s something I’ve had to learn too. With that being said, it’s still important to carve out time each week to relax and do something gratifying.

This is especially important to me because I’m one of those people who wants to do everything and loves every minute of it. My hobbies are sacred; they keep me grounded. No matter how busy life gets, I make it a priority to spend time doing the things that bring me joy, and what that looks like changes day to day. Some days, I’ll cook a really nice dinner because food has always been how I care for myself and others. Other days, I’ll work on a Paint by Numbers piece because art helps quiet my mind. Sometimes I’ll head to the courts with my tennis buddy, my favorite way to stay active. On quieter days, I’ll turn on my favorite show or fall down a rabbit hole of random educational videos about space, the human body, and all my other eccentric interests. What I look forward to most, though, is time with my favorite people. No matter how hectic things get, I always make time for them. Sometimes, the presence of people who truly matter, the ones who understand and share your energy, isn’t a distraction from your busy life but rather a relief from it.

A big reason this balance is crucial in my life is because of my mom, who always made sure we were involved in plenty of activities to keep our minds and bodies healthy. As a naturally energetic (and slightly hyper) kid whose restlessness could easily turn into anxiety, being active helped me productively channel that energy. I was that kid involved in everything: tennis, soccer, swimming, dancing, debate, clarinet, singing, painting, you name it!

Coming from a vivacious family, there was always something going on between road trips, camping, and anything else that kept us active and outdoors. Every once in a while, I’d unwind with a game of chess with my grandpa. Staying engaged in the things I loved gave my mind something positive to focus on, leaving less room for worry. These small joys and moments of connection are what keep me grounded and human, not a machine that works nonstop.

What to do when the Panic Hits

Sometimes, no matter how many coping strategies we use, anxiety still finds a way to hit. This can be a rather common experience, even for those who don’t typically consider themselves anxious. Anxiety can sneak up on anyone, no matter how prepared or positive we try to be.

Whenever I feel panic or that familiar surge of doom, the usual advice like “just calm down” or “take a deep breath” doesn’t always help. It can honestly feel frustrating to hear the same suggestions repeatedly, especially when you’ve been dealing with anxiety forever. What’s helped me recently is something a little different: actually focusing on the anxious thought and writing it all out. I have a journal I use to track all my anxious thoughts, about school, my future, or anything else weighing on my mind. When that anxiety starts to make me feel sick, I pick one specific worry to focus on. There may be ten, but I only have the power to work through one at a time.

First, I write down exactly what’s bothering me and why I think I feel that way, whether it’s mental, physical, or emotional. Then I list the emotions that come with it: sadness, frustration, fear, whatever’s real in that moment. Once it’s all out, I flip the perspective. I write three reasons why this specific worry doesn’t deserve as much power as I’m giving it, almost like three pieces of evidence against it. I end with one positive thing I can do for myself to shift out of that anxious headspace, something kind, grounding, or simple. It takes practice, but over time, this method helps. Because anxiety often feels like an enormous wave of “everything,” the key is to start with one thought at a time.

The Only Ghost Worth Chasing Away Is Anxiety Itself

I hope you can take something from my experience if you also struggle with stress, anxiety, or that constant feeling that something catastrophic is about to happen. While some of us face anxiety on a deeper level than others, the truth is that everyone deals with stress in some form. These tips aren’t entirely universal, and what works for me might not work for everyone, but they’ve been simple, accessible ways to calm my mind and regain control when things feel overwhelming. If they can help even a little, I’ll be glad I shared them.

Remember, stress is a part of being human, but when it starts to feel like a 24/7 cycle, it’s okay to slow down and take care of yourself. One of my favorite reminders is this: if you’re anxious now, think back to all the times you once worried about the days you’re living today. Maybe everything didn’t go perfectly, but it still worked out, and that’s what matters most!