Social Media Doesn’t Have To Be All or Nothing

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Social media is rarely described as a purely positive space. This reputation is exactly why many parents are so cautious about letting their children manage their own digital presence. But as we grow, the transition from these platforms being places of enjoyment to a requirement for our social lives, school updates, and career connections makes walking away feel nearly impossible. When left with the choice between abandoning these accounts entirely and staying stuck in an endless doom scroll, it is easy to overlook that there is a middle ground for a healthy digital life.

Growing up, I faced the same battle that many teenage girls encounter when downloading an app like Instagram. I remember first liking the platform because it gave me a space to feel connected with friends and favorite athletes. However, before I knew it, that same space where I used to look up hair inspiration and slime tutorials had become the place where I anchored my self-worth. I couldn’t open Instagram without inadequacy overwhelming me in the form of too few followers, an unattainable body, and filters that don’t look like filters.

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I don’t blame apps like Instagram and TikTok for warping my mind the way they did. The entire time they were making me feel inferior, I recognized I had full control over whether to delete them. Loved ones even suggested I get off social media entirely, but to me, that felt unrealistic. I examined how much of my work, school club updates, and long-distance friendships were tied to my phone. I also recognized that part of me valued the advice, laughs, and news I received from these feeds. Without feeling as though I had the ability or the desire to delete them, I made it my mission to make these spaces feel the way they did when I was younger.

The first steps I took toward a healthier relationship with social media were to cut down the time I spent on my phone. I started by turning off my notifications, which made an immediate impact. Without constant reminders of every like or message, I didn’t feel the same urge to log in to my accounts. Currently, I am using the Lenten season to test a new rule for myself: staying off social media outside of nine-to-five working hours. Even though I still occasionally click on the apps out of habit, these steps finally made me aware of how much time I was wasting.

Distancing myself from these platforms was undeniably beneficial for my mental health. However, I also recognized that a part of me still missed the aspects of community I valued. At its core, social media is meant for connection; however, when the accounts we follow make us feel worse about ourselves, these apps stray from their fundamental purpose. I found that unfollowing or muting any account that failed to provide joy, inspiration, or information turned my feed into a place I wanted to be. I started treating my profile more like a digital diary, posting for my own memories instead of for an audience. Shifting the focus from how others perceived me to how I wanted to remember my own life finally made these spaces feel exciting again. Now, I scroll through my pages and find unfiltered fitness influencers, creative inspiration, and highlights of my close friends’ lives.

Finding the balance between offline time and curating a feed that benefits you is often easier said than done. At times, it can even seem rude to unfollow or mute people you know, as if you are making a personal statement against them. In these times, it is important to remember that protecting your own digital environment allows you to show up for the people in your real life. During this period, I have found that while not every boundary has to be permanent to be helpful, the act of setting them provides the self-awareness needed to understand my own habits. For some, a total digital detox is a great reset, but for those of us who wouldn’t make it past a couple of days, applying a few of these realistic alternatives can completely change the way social media affects our lives.