Pomegranates are praised for their antioxidants, fiber, vitamins, and ability to reduce blood pressure. Yet, I don’t care if they could make you live forever — I will never be able to tolerate a pomegranate. The clustered seeds, the sight of one split open, unsettling and traumatizing texture — it’s like a nightmare I can’t wake up from. Even picking a photo for this article was nearly impossible. I’m currently covering the top of my screen as I write this. Case in point, here’s a picture of a perfectly acceptable fruit to balance it out.

My disgust and hatred for pomegranates go beyond a unique dislike for a food. I decided to do some research as to why the sight and, dare I say, taste make me feel like I need to crawl outside of my skin and never return.

Trypophobia: The Root of My Problems

Trypophobia is the fear and intense discomfort caused by clusters of small holes or bumps. Unfortunately, looking up this definition exposed me to images straight out of a horror movie. They’re far too disturbing to include here, but if you’re curious, feel free to Google it.

I’ve always known I had trypophobia; however, it manifests itself through images or thoughts of honeycombs, skin lesions, and ant holes. But pomegranates? I never realized they could trigger the same visceral reaction until I made the mistake of trying one a few weeks ago. The moment I bit into a seed, I was met with a powerfully nauseating and uncomfortable sensation, similar to the feeling when I see a beehive.

Questioning if there could be some correlation between pomegranates and trypophobia, I discovered I’m not alone. Despite not being commonly cited as a trigger, they can be, along with other foods like strawberries and Swiss cheese.

Why?

Nobody knows. Some experts believe trypophobia developed through evolution as a survival mechanism, helping humans avoid dangerous animals or diseases associated with clusters of holes. Venomous creatures, decayed flesh, and certain infections all have similar patterns, so it’s possible our brains evolved to associate these visuals with danger. Another theory is that trypophobia can develop through negative conditioning, meaning that if someone has a bad experience with a pattern resembling clusters — like an injury, illness, or disturbing image — they may develop an aversion to anything similar.

The disorder can also be linked to other psychological factors such as anxiety, obsessive-compulsive disorder, or general aversions.

According to the National Institutes of Health, “Among participants who experienced predominantly fear in relation to their trypophobia, 100.0% fulfilled the DSM-5 criteria for obsessive-compulsive disorder, while 66.6% also fulfilled the DSM-5 criteria for specific phobia.”

This suggests that trypophobia might not just be an arbitrary discomfort but rather a profoundly ingrained response tied to other mental health factors.

Coping?

In terms of treatment, the options are… underwhelming. The first choice is gradual exposure therapy, where people immerse themselves in trypophobic images in controlled doses over time in hopes of desensitization. The second strategy? Avoidance. Personally, I prefer the latter.

You can choose to expose yourself to the images and thoughts until you’ve inevitably had a panic attack that worsens the fear, or do what I’m doing, which is to avoid pomegranates at all costs. At the end of the day, some psychologists will argue that avoidance reinforces fear. I argue that ignorance is bliss.