8 Tips For Romanticizing Your Campus Routine Like a Coming-of-Age Movie

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

College life doesn’t have to be constant college lectures, failed plans, and lukewarm dining hall food — you can make it your own personal coming-of-age movie. With the right mindset (and the right playlist), even the most mundane moments can feel cinematic.

From quiet moments of reflection to exploring local shops in the hidden corners of the city, you have the opportunity to turn your basic campus routine into something to look forward to each morning. Are you ready to start living your main character moment?

Slow Down and Soak It In

Life tends to move fast on campus, but the main character always takes a moment to pause. It won’t be hard to find a bench to sit on with a beautiful view. You can people-watch, feel the breeze on your skin, or just breathe. These are the mundane moments that come-of-age movies linger on, the quiet moments that allow you to reflect on life itself. Taking the time to simply exist can do wonders for quieting an otherwise busy mind on those hectic days full of long lectures. Original photo by Anna Tam

Study with a View

Why settle for the same dim corner of the library when you could be studying under a tree or overlooking the Reflecting Pond? Change your scenery once in a while. UCF’s campus has a lot to offer in terms of scenic views. You can even try venturing outside of campus to study in a cozy cafe or local park. The change of pace will make studying feel less like an exhausting chore and more like a scene from an aesthetic college movie montage.

Make Memories on the Grass

Grab your favorite snacks, a blanket, some friends, and head to the grass for a picnic. It’s low effort, but high impact in terms of fun. Soak in the weekend sun with some great conversations and live in the moment. You can even add a portable speaker and a dreamy playlist if you’re feeling extra cinematic. Don’t worry about making it picture perfect; focus on being in the present. The main character doesn’t spend hours on end trying to curate the aesthetic for every hangout. We see them laughing like no one’s watching and bonding with the people that mean most to them.

Take Artsy Photos for Instagram

The UCF campus is filled with little pockets of whimsy, if you know where to look. On your daily walk to class, start taking in your surroundings with a cinematic lens. Catch the sunlight hitting the palm trees in the best way? Take a pic! Your coffee cup is sitting next to your notes? Take a pic of that, too! There’s no need for a fancy camera; your phone will work just fine. Share your photos for other students to see or keep them private. It’s less about getting likes and more about documenting your personal journey through campus. Treat your feed like a scrapbook, filled with the best moments from your college experience that you’ll want to remember years from now.

Curate Your Life’s Soundtrack

Every great movie has an equally fitting soundtrack, and yours should too. Make playlists for specific moods: one for walking to class, one for the rainy study days, and one for dancing in your room at night. Music has the power to transform ordinary moments into something extraordinary. Photo by Marcelo Chagas from Pexels

Master Your Morning Routine

Start your day by setting an intention, like you’re the first scene in a movie. You don’t need a twelve-step skincare routine or a matching pajama set to feel like the main character first thing in the morning. Take a little more time in the mornings to do some gentle stretches, meditate, or move through your normal routine a little slower. Find the little rituals that are personal to you and set the right tone for your day. After all, your movie is all about you.

Prioritize Self-Care

Behind the scenes, all main characters need to take time to reset. Make space for self-care in your week and be sure to schedule it like you would a study session. It takes dedicated time to prepare yourself to both look and feel your best for the movie moments throughout the week. So, whether that’s a long bath, a face mask, a long walk, or just saying no to overwhelming plans, find what nourishes you and be sure to make it a priority.

Explore Like a Tourist