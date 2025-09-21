How I’ve Benefited from Having an ESA

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at UCF chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of the biggest challenges I faced in my first year of college was the unfamiliarity. My dorm felt nothing like my room back home, and I missed getting to see my family every morning when I woke up. Once I finished my first year and returned home for the summer, I began thinking of ways to help lessen my anxiety of being so far away from home.

I spoke with a friend of mine who told me about how she got an emotional support animal recommendation letter. An ESA is a type of service animal specifically designed for mental health. ESA’s help with disabilities such as anxiety, depression, mood disorders, and more.

After a few sessions with my therapist, we decided that trying out an ESA might not be a bad idea. So, after registering my cat, he and I were ready to take on college. If you’re feeling down or finding yourself constantly stressed, here are the top three ways my ESA cat has helped me, and how an ESA could potentially help you!

A feeling of familiarity I’ve had my ESA cat, Forks, for three years. I adopted him when he was three months old, and since then, we’ve been inseparable. He sleeps in my bed, sits on my lap whenever I’m on the couch, and he’ll even try to lie on my laptop whenever I’m doing homework. Leaving him when I moved to college was very difficult, as I had never been away from him that long. I often found myself feeling very anxious about how he was doing. Original photo by Paige Bright Anytime I was feeling down or going through a hard time at home, I always turned to my cat for support. While he couldn’t talk back to me or comfort me with words, his presence and the ability to feel his fur when I pet him helped me regulate my breathing and calm myself down. In a post from The Catnip Times, Chelsy Ranard discusses the psychological benefits of owning a cat, including the healing ability that comes from purring. Cats purr between a range of 20-140 Hz, which can “help labored breathing and lower blood pressure,” along with lowering stress. Cats help to release human hormones like serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin, which are associated with feeling good. Another hormone associated with stress, cortisol, can decrease when being around cats. Having Forks to come home to after a long day helps me wind down and also gives me that sense of home. Staying on a fixed schedule Another way that an ESA has helped me throughout my college experience is by keeping me on a schedule. When you have a cat, they need to be fed, have their litter scooped, and be given fresh drinking water. Some days, when I’m feeling especially down, having the responsibility of making sure Forks is taken care of is my motivation to tackle my other to-dos. Photo by Thought Catalog from Unsplash Forks wakes me up at 7:30 a.m. most mornings, meowing for food, forcing me to get up and start my day. Even on days when I’ve woken up feeling unmotivated and depressed, I still get up to feed Forks because it’s a responsibility of mine. I scoop his litter and give him fresh water every day, even if all I want to do is lie in my bed and scroll on my phone. When I start to get anxious and things seem to change constantly, knowing that I have Forks as a constant keeps me alert and helps me plan out all my other responsibilities, such as homework and club meetings. Having a schedule helps to provide a sense of control and stability. a comfort to all One of the best advantages of having an ESA is that it not only benefits me, but also helps my friends out. Forks is a very friendly cat, so anytime friends come over, his presence immediately draws them in. He sits on their laps and plays, which provides stress relief for my friends. Original photo by Paige Bright My roommates find comfort in Forks through hanging out with him when we’re in common spaces and feeding him treats. Whenever my roommates are feeling down or find themselves anxious about tests or projects, they can turn to Forks for extra support. He’s a consistent part of their lives just as he is mine, so having him around helps them in the same way he helps me!

making the big decision

Cats aren’t the only animals that can be an ESA. For all the dog lovers, dogs can be registered as well! Even smaller animals like bunnies, hamsters, and birds can be ESA registered, although cats and dogs are the most common. Before getting an animal registered, you’ll have to speak to a licensed therapist or psychiatrist to get a diagnosis and to determine whether an ESA will help with your symptoms. While having an animal around your dorm or house can be fun, pets do require lots of time and attention, so before deciding to get an ESA, make sure that this is a responsibility that you are committed to and are willing to take on.

Having an ESA has helped me feel more at home and has helped reduce stress in my life. If you’re feeling stressed, anxious, or missing home, consider an ESA!